Human Capital The Driving Force Behind Sustainable Mobility: Alfredo Del Mazo Maza

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the pursuit of more sustainable, safe, and equitable cities, human capital stands as a key pillar in transforming urban mobility across Latin America. Beyond infrastructure and technology, it is people—planners, operators, technicians, decision-makers, and citizens—who make efficient and sustainable mobility possible.“Sustainable urban mobility requires trained professionals who understand the complexities of transportation in diverse urban contexts,” said Alfredo Del Mazo Maza , public policy specialist.According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), building human resource capacity in public transportation is essential to improving service quality and efficiency, as well as promoting equity and social inclusion in the region’s cities.In Mexico, initiatives such as Mexico City’s Comprehensive Mobility Program 2019–2024 have recognized the importance of training transport operators and technical staff to ensure safe, high-quality, and accessible services for all users.“The integration of digital technologies into urban transport systems offers opportunities to enhance efficiency and sustainability. However, it also presents challenges in terms of training and adapting human capital. Digitalization requires professionals with skills in data analysis, intelligent transport system management, and the maintenance of technological infrastructure,” Del Mazo Maza added.In this regard, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean stresses the need to strengthen technical and institutional capacities in the region’s countries to make the most of the opportunities that digitalization offers in the transport sector.Training and professionalizing human capital in urban mobility must also focus on promoting inclusion and equity, meaning equipping professionals to design and operate transport systems that meet the needs of all social groups, including women, older adults, people with disabilities, and marginalized communities.ECLAC has also emphasized the importance of integrating gender and human rights perspectives into the planning and management of urban mobility, which requires specialized training and awareness among personnel working in the sector.“The development of sustainable urban mobility in Latin America depends largely on investing in human capital. Training and professionalizing those involved in the transport sector are essential to tackling current and future challenges, seizing technological opportunities, and ensuring inclusive and equitable transportation systems. Investing in human capital is therefore a key strategy for building more sustainable and resilient cities in Latin America,” the Mexican administrator and politician concluded.

