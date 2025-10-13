Charlee.ai and GFT Partner to Enhance Guidewire Integrations with AI-Driven Claims and Risk Insights

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of AI-based predictive analytics for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with GFT, a global digital transformation leader and Guidewire Consulting Advantage partner. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced integrations with Guidewire ClaimCenter, enabling insurers to accelerate digital transformation, reduce claims costs, and improve operational efficiency.

Charlee.ai’s patented AI platform analyzes both structured and unstructured data to provide real-time insights into claims, litigation risks, document intelligence and reserve accuracy. By integrating these capabilities into Guidewire ClaimCenter, insurers can proactively identify high-risk claims, reduce litigation exposure, and streamline claims handling processes.

GFT brings over a decade of experience in implementing Guidewire solutions, with more than 4560 successful projects across 1214 countries. As a Consulting Advantage partner, GFT has over 1,000 certified consultants and holds 13 specializations in the EMEA and Americas regions, demonstrating deep expertise in Guidewire implementations.

“Our partnership with GFT marks a significant milestone in delivering AI-driven insights directly within the Guidewire ecosystem,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Founder of Charlee.ai. “Together, we aim to empower insurers with actionable intelligence to make informed decisions, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.”

“Integrating Charlee.ai’s advanced analytics into Guidewire ClaimCenter aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in the insurance sector. It also taps into the strong demand from our clients for impactful AI solutions that deliver smarter decisions, faster outcomes, and a superior claims experience.” said Frédéric Therrien, Global Head of Guidewire at GFT. “This collaboration will enable insurers to leverage AI for improved claims management and operational excellence.”

The joint solution will be available through the Guidewire Marketplace, providing insurers with seamless access to AI-powered analytics within their existing workflows.

About Charlee.ai

Charlee.ai is a predictive claims intelligence platform that uses AI, NLP, and machine learning to analyze structured and unstructured claims data. With capabilities in litigation, severity, fraud, document intelligence and reserve forecasting, Charlee.ai helps insurers, TPAs, and MGAs reduce costs, mitigate risk, and improve claims outcomes.



About GFT

GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential. With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation.

