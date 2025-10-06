Vyper Industrial Hosts Ribbon-Cutting at New Wrightstown Manufacturing Facility

Vyper Industrial celebrates the opening of its new 65,000 sq. ft. facility on October 8 at 9 a.m., welcoming the community to join in marking this milestone.

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vyper Industrial, a leading innovator in industrial shop equipment, is proud to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 65,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Wrightstown, WI. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the facility located at 496 E Frontage Road, Kaukauna, WI 54130. Local residents, business partners, and community members are invited to join in celebrating this milestone in Vyper Industrial’s growth and commitment to innovation.

“This ribbon-cutting represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication,” said Dayne Rusch, CEO of Vyper Industrial. “Our new facility reflects our commitment to delivering quality, American-made products while continuing to create quality jobs here in Wisconsin.”

The ceremony will feature remarks from company executives, local officials, and community leaders, highlighting Vyper Industrial’s future plans, innovative capabilities, and contributions to the local economy.

“We are excited to welcome the community to experience our new home,” added Dylan Rusch, President of Vyper Industrial. “This facility is not just a workplace—it’s a hub for innovation, collaboration, and growth for Wrightstown and beyond.”

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 496 E Frontage Road, Kaukauna, WI 54130

For more information about Vyper Industrial and updates on the ribbon-cutting ceremony, please visit www.vyperindustrial.com.

Media inquiries can be directed to alex@vyperindustrial.com.

