AIWA SF Apcar Gala Honors Armenian Women Trailblazers at Four Seasons Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Armenian International Women’s Association San Francisco Affiliate (AIWA-SF) will host the Apcar Gala on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley in East Palo Alto. This premier evening will honor the remarkable legacy of Diana Apcar, her granddaughter Lucille Apcar, and will introduce FoundHer by AIWA, a transformative initiative empowering Armenian women entrepreneurs through mentorship, guidance, and funding. The Apcar Gala promises a memorable evening of culture, leadership, and connection, with an inspiring lineup of speakers, distinguished honorees, and world-class performances.Program and SpeakersThe Gala will feature leaders and changemakers from across industries who champion women and entrepreneurship:Emma Arakelyan, management consulting executive, entrepreneur, coachLaura Dirtadian, Co-Founder and CEO of TigressAI, former President of AIWA-SFTsovo Massena, CRE investment advisor, Founder of Massena Team, AIWA-SF Vice PresidentGasia Mikaelian, Emcee, Accomplished Journalist, KTVU FOX AnchorChristine Soussa, Global Sales Leader, Philanthropist, Advisor, and Investor, AIWA-SF Vice PresidentMariam Torosyan, Founder and CEO of Safe YOU, social entrepreneur, 2025 Cartier Impact AwardeeLilit Yenokyan, President of AIWA-SF, senior technology leader, Founder of InvestraHonoreesThe Gala will also recognize distinguished honorees whose achievements exemplify leadership and service:Mimi Malakian, granddaughter of Diana Apcar and lifelong advocate for carrying forward her grandmother’s legacy of diplomacy, authorship, and humanitarian workAlice Petrossian, educator, civic leader, and human rights advocate, who has devoted decades of service to the Armenian community in CaliforniaMagdalena Yesil, a pioneering Silicon Valley investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, widely recognized as the first investor in Salesforce and a champion of women in technologyAbout Diana and Lucille ApcarIn 1920, Diana Agabeg Apcar was appointed Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Japan, becoming the first Armenian woman diplomat and one of the first women worldwide to hold a diplomatic post. She dedicated her life to supporting refugees, writing on international relations, and advocating for the Armenian nation. Her granddaughter Lucille Apcar extended that legacy through her philanthropy, leaving a transformational gift to AIWA-SF. This gift inspired the launch of FoundHer by AIWA, which will fuel the next generation of women entrepreneurs.Individual tickets are available at $450 for AIWA members, $500 for general admission, and a special student tier at $250 for enrolled students under 30, which includes a complimentary one-year AIWA NextGen membership. Tables and sponsorship packages are also available for

