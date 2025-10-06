Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC Expands with Full Service Print Center

Logo for Goin' postal of Jacksonville, NC. Print Services for Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, Sneads Ferry, and Camp Lejeune.

Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC is excited to celebrate the grand opening of its new full-service print center on October 7th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

JACKSONVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC, known as a go-to spot for convenient and reliable shipping services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new full-service print center. This addition brings a range of professional printing services to the community. Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC and the print center is located at 1250 Western Blvd, Ste L2, Jacksonville, NC 28546.

From HD-quality photographs (wallet-size up to life-size), indoor and outdoor banners, yard signs, and large volume copy and print needs, to canvas, blueprints, business cards, or any sort of custom card like wedding invitations, postcards, and more, the print center can do it all. Specializing in same-day and next-day production, the Goin’ Postal print center allows customers to come in with an idea and leave with their finished print. For customers that already have a graphic ready to submit, a self-serve print kiosk is available.

To celebrate the grand opening, Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC is holding a Print Center Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on October 7th from 4 PM to 6 PM, with the ribbon cutting taking place at 4 PM. All loyal customers and newly interested community members are invited to join the celebration and enjoy light refreshments. Guests will also receive a complimentary 4x6 photograph printed on-site.

Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC is further celebrating the grand opening of the print center by offering 25% off color printing through October 13th.

“We’ve been working on this for a while, and we couldn’t be more excited to officially open our print center and offer a convenient way to get your printing solutions,” said Ben Hodgins, Owner of Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC. “The print center is designed to provide fast turnarounds and quality results for both individuals and businesses in the community.”

To make printing even more convenient, customers can order online, pay, and pick up completed print orders at any of the three Goin’ Postal locations in Jacksonville, Sneads Ferry, and Camp Lejeune. Hodgins and the team look forward to providing each area with trusted printing services.

“After years of telling our customers ‘we don’t do that’, I’m excited to be able to say 'We CAN do that!’. While we can do the big jobs, I’m most excited about being able to help with the small jobs,” said Hodgins. “From business cards and note pads, to custom stickers and save the date cards, to your Welcome Home banners, we can print it.”

For more details about the new print center and services offered, visit www.gpjaxnc.com/print.

About Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC

Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC is a trusted resource for shipping, packing, printing, and business services. The team is committed to serving individuals and businesses with reliable and convenient solutions all in one place.

