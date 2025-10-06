The Christ-Centered Single Podcast launches Tuesday, October 7th at 7 p.m. est with Host Coach B

The Christ-Centered Single Podcast Week 1 launch of The Christ-Centered Single Podcast

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new faith-driven platform is making its debut this fall. The Christ-Centered Single Podcast will officially launch on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. EST, bringing a fresh perspective to conversations around singleness, faith, and purpose on a weekly basis.The premiere episode will feature the signature segment, “Letters from Single Sisters,” where real stories from women are shared, offering authenticity and connection. The launch will kick-off with the host of the show, adding depth and perspective to the message.The Christ-Centered Single Podcast is designed to empower women—whether single, dating, divorced, or widowed—by centering their experiences within a biblical framework. Each episode will highlight themes of healing, wholeness, and identity in Christ.“Too often, singleness is mischaracterized as a waiting room,” said Coach B, host of the Christ-Centered Single Podcast. “This podcast reframes singleness as a season of purpose and strength, encouraging women to embrace their identity in Christ with confidence.”Following its debut, the Christ-Centered Single Podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms including Youtube, with new episodes released weekly. You can view the podcast and subscribe to the Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@bulindawright For media inquiries, interview opportunities, or more information about the Christ-Centered Single Podcast, please contact Bulinda Wright at bwrightjonespodcast@gmail.comAbout the Christ-Centered Single PodcastThe Christ-Centered Single Podcast is a Christian podcast dedicated to equipping and encouraging single women through scripture-based teaching and authentic conversation. Covering topics such as relationships, identity, and spiritual growth, the show offers a meaningful space for women to walk confidently in their God-given purpose.The Christ-Centered Single Podcast is for women choosing wholeness, purpose and Christ over compromise.

