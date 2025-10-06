Haitian Globe Debuts as the First All-in-One News, Radio, and Community Reporting Hub for the Haitian Diaspora

Haitian Globe Premier News

Haitian Globe launches as a one-stop hub for news, culture, live radio, and community reporting—bringing Haitians at home and abroad closer together.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Haitian Globe : A New Voice and Hub for Haitian Media WorldwideHaitian Globe, a newly launched media platform dedicated to Haitian news, culture, and community, proudly announces its official launch. Designed as both a news outlet and a comprehensive digital hub, Haitian Globe not only delivers original reporting but also aggregates news feeds from reliable sources across the globe, offers live streaming of Haitian radio stations, and enables users to report live incidents directly from their communities.With a focus on integrity, cultural pride, and accessibility, Haitian Globe aims to become the go-to destination for anyone seeking trusted information and real-time engagement on issues affecting Haiti and the Haitian diaspora.Haitian Globe’s mission is to “inform, educate, and empower the Haitian community by delivering news that matters, celebrating our rich culture, and promoting positive change in Haiti and beyond.”Accessible in Kreyòl, French, and English, Haitian Globe serves as a bridge across generations and geographies. Visitors can now:• Stay updated with curated aggregated news feeds from trusted Haitian and international outlets.• Listen to live Haitian radio stations from around the globe directly on the platform.• Report live incidents and community updates in real-time, fostering a participatory, community-centered news ecosystem.The platform complements its hub features with original reporting, cultural storytelling, and editorial pieces, all committed to Haitian Globe’s core values of integrity, cultural pride, and community focus.Leadership and VisionAt the editorial helm is Wakimg Exumé, Chief Editor of Haitian Globe. With nearly three decades of experience in Haitian and international media, Exumé brings deep institutional knowledge, passion, and leadership to the platform.“In every article, in every story we publish, our aim is to serve as a bridge — connecting Haitian communities across continents and generations,” said Wakimg Exumé. “By aggregating reliable news sources, offering live radio, and empowering people to share what’s happening in their neighborhoods, we are building a truly interactive media experience. Haitian Globe is more than a news site — it’s a hub for dialogue, identity, and shared purpose.”The founding vision is led by Dr. Hans Patrick Domercant, Founder of Haitian Globe, whose extensive background in community leadership gives strategic purpose to the platform.“Haitian Globe emerges out of a deep conviction: that our people deserve a media voice that is rooted in respect, excellence, and authenticity,” said Dr. Hans Patrick Domercant. “By integrating live radio, curated news from trusted sources, and citizen reporting features, we are creating a platform that keeps our global community informed, engaged, and connected like never before.”Looking AheadHaitian Globe officially opens its digital doors immediately at haitianglobe.com, with ongoing publishing across politics, society, culture, business, arts, and community events.“Our aspiration is that Haitian Globe becomes indispensable to every Haitian household — whether in Haiti, in North America, Europe, or elsewhere — as the go-to source for trusted news, live updates, and cultural connection,” added Exumé.For media inquiries, story tips, or partnership opportunities, visit haitianglobe.com or contact press@haitianglobe.com.About Haitian Globe Haitian Globe is a dynamic media platform delivering timely, accurate, and culturally resonant journalism for the Haitian diaspora. As a hub, it aggregates news feeds from reliable sources, offers live streaming of Haitian radio stations worldwide, and enables real-time incident reporting. With multilingual coverage (Kreyòl, French, English) and a global editorial reach, Haitian Globe informs, connects, and empowers Haitian communities at home and abroad.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.