Overcoming mammogram anxiety: What a breast cancer expert wants you to know

Mammograms are our most important screening tool for finding breast cancer, which is one of the most common cancers and makes up almost a third of cancers in women every year.

As a breast surgical oncologist and someone who just had my annual mammogram, I want to help educate people on the benefits of mammograms and guide them through anxieties that can often arise with screenings.

I receive many questions from my patients about mammograms and mammogram-related anxieties. Here’s what I tell them:

What is a mammogram?

A mammogram is an X-ray test that detects subtle changes in the breasts, year over year. We’re not looking for glaring, obvious problems in a screening mammogram. Instead, we’re looking for smaller, early signs of cancer that allow us to treat the disease before it becomes unmanageable. This means putting people through less harsh treatments and smaller surgeries than they would need if their cancer was caught at later stages.

Who needs a mammogram?

We recommend yearly mammograms for people with an average risk for breast cancer, starting at age 40. If someone has a higher risk for developing breast cancer, based on their family history or other genetic risks, we sometimes start earlier.

Are mammograms safe?

Mammograms are really safe. The exposure to radiation of a mammogram is very, very low, and studies show mammograms do a really good job of finding breast cancers before they’re able to become really life-threatening.

Do mammograms hurt?

Mammograms aren’t the most comfortable thing — I had my own mammogram done this year, so I know firsthand — but they generally aren’t very painful. During the screening, we take two images of each breast, which involves compressing them in two different positions. Our techs perform these screenings all day long, and they do a really great job of making things as comfortable as possible for people. We offer many of the latest tools and technologies to make them more comfortable, accurate and convenient than ever before.

What should I do if I’m scared of having a mammogram?

For a lot of people who are anxious about mammograms, the best thing to do is come talk to us about it. We want people to remember that it’s a tool that will help them take control of their health.

How long do mammograms take?

The screenings usually take about 10 to 15 minutes. Like I mentioned before, we’re taking two images of each breast — so this involves a little repositioning. Think of it like smoothing out the wrinkles on a bedspread: we have to make adjustments to get the clearest views possible.

How long does it take to get mammogram results?

Usually, people get their results online on MyChart within 24 hours. If there’s a problem or concern on your screening mammogram, you’ll hear from someone on your care team to either arrange additional imaging studies, biopsies, or follow up with a breast specialist. If the mammogram is normal, your results will be available, and you should plan to continue routine screening.

Can I get a mammogram while pregnant?

While mammograms are generally considered safe and effective, we try to avoid them during pregnancy. If someone is pregnant, we may defer their appointment for a short period of time. If someone is lactating, we may ask them to express their milk before their appointment. We’re happy to offer pregnant individuals or individuals who are lactating/breastfeeding extra support they may need during screenings.

What should I do to manage anxiety while waiting for my mammogram results?

I often tell my patients that with breast cancer, rarely does a day make a difference. I recognize that may be easier to say than to live with, but hopefully it provides some comfort that there likely won’t be a serious medical implication for waiting 24 hours for your results. After your screening, you should congratulate yourself for doing something good for your health.

You should also remember that your health information is your property, and you should take ownership of it as proactively as possible. We recommend making sure you know how to navigate your MyChart account, which is often the first place you will be able to see your images and results.

Are mammograms easy to schedule?

Mammograms are easier than ever to schedule, with online scheduling now available at Crown Point and all Ingalls locations. That means you don’t have to schedule through a primary care team or wait for someone to schedule the appointment for you. Online scheduling for mammograms is expected to be available for all UChicago Medicine locations later this year.