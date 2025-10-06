Investments in Businesses, Education, and Housing Create Opportunities for Growth in Central City  

Central City recognized for success in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community program

Pictured from left to right: Miles McGinnis, Director of Merrick County Development Corp.; Kelly Gewecke, DED Central Field Service Rep.; Chris Fasbender, City Council Member for Central City; Brian Buhlke, President of Merrick County Development Corp.

The State of Nebraska has recognized Central City, Neb., (pop. 3,035) for continued growth within its business community, its schools, and its housing market. The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s recertification in the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program on Friday, October 3rd. LCC Program Coordinator Kelly Gewecke joined city leaders and members of the Merrick County Development Corporation (MCDC) to honor the community, which was first recognized as an LCC in 2014. Local leaders earned program recertification in 2019 and 2025.

DED established the LCC program in 2011 to help communities adapt to ongoing changes in economic development by supporting new and existing businesses. Certified communities must demonstrate preparedness in strategic planning and display readiness in technological development by marketing their communities online. Qualifying LCCs gain status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to highlight local economic opportunities.

City officials worked with local and regional leaders to further develop Central City’s housing market over the past five years. Members of MCDC, the Central City Housing Agency, and the South Central Economic Development District (SCEDD) utilized local resources and a statewide housing program to add 90 new housing units in the community. MCDC received a $1,200,000 grant from DED’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) in 2024, which was authorized by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act of 2017. The RWHF helps communities create quality, affordable housing to accommodate growth.

“We have always appreciated the strong support that DED has provided Central City,” said Mayor Tim Bolling. “Our partnership has resulted in many new jobs, housing opportunities, and general economic expansion efforts. DED is critical to our community’s success, and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in the LCC program, which has guided us in preparations for new projects.”

Over the past five years, Central City leaders and development partners have supported the expansion of more than 20 businesses and the creation of 22 new businesses. The community also celebrated the completion of a new hospital, Merrick Medical Center, which replaced the city’s 1959 facility. The center includes a larger operating room, updated technology and equipment in patient rooms, and wider doors to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The $27 million project was completed in 2022.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) and Nebraska’s Platte PEER Group (Parks, Education, Environmental Recreation) recently partnered on efforts to update Central City’s Central Park. The project includes a pavilion with restrooms, a large playground, and several new areas for sports activities, including pickle ball, basketball, and bocce ball courts.

Central City received assistance from the Rural Economic Development Loans and Grants (REDLG) program, which is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), to expand its childcare facility. The project created 50 new openings for childcare at the Merrick County Child Development Center. The center currently serves more than 70 families from Central City and surrounding communities.

Community leaders have prioritized educational investments with significant infrastructure upgrades at two local schools. Completed in 2022, Central City High School’s Bison Activity Dome features a dome-style shelter that serves as Nebraska’s first Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) safe room. The dome doubles as a sports complex with seating for more than 2,000 people. The project included upgrades in the school’s industrial tech complex, science classrooms, and room to house the school’s job shadow program.

Nebraska Christian Schools, located in the northwest corner of Central City, completed additional upgrades in its facility. The project features a new kitchen and dining hall, a new gymnasium, and a commons area expansion.

Mayor Bolling said Nebraska’s LCC program has created an encouraging environment for educational, recreational, and economic development projects.

“Our relationships with DED staff don’t just provide us a path to funding,” Bolling said. “They also provide essential advice, keep us informed of industry trends, and have given us the confidence to tackle the big projects.”

Central City’s Merrick Foundation is an additional community partner that encourages economic development. The foundation’s incubator space includes utilities and internet services for local entrepreneurs.

For additional information about the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc.