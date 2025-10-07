GiveByCruising Proves Travel Can Save Lives by Donating 100% of Profits to Cancer Research
Greenville based travel agency turns cruises and luxury vacations into funding for vital cancer research.
Through partnerships with leading cruise lines and all-inclusive resorts, GiveByCruising offers travelers the same pricing, perks, and booking experience found with major travel providers. What sets it apart is its mission: every dollar of profit generated supports cancer research institutions in the United States.
“Our travelers aren’t just taking vacations — they’re joining a movement to fund cures,” said John Kopchinski, Founder of GiveByCruising. “We believe travel can create hope. Every journey we book contributes to the fight against cancer.”
Since its launch, GiveByCruising has positioned itself as the only U.S.-based travel agency that donates 100% of its profits to cancer research. The company is now inviting travelers nationwide to turn their next getaway into a meaningful act of giving.
GiveByCruising specializes in cruises, all-inclusive resorts, and luxury travel experiences, offering clients unforgettable journeys that give back.
“When you book through GiveByCruising, your vacation becomes more than a trip — it becomes a step toward saving lives,” added John Kopchinski.
Join the movement to make travel matter. Every booking at www.GiveByCruising.com helps fund life-saving cancer research.
