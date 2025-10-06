Navy Vet & Two Teens Create a Business That Turns Sidewalks into Ad Spaces

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StencilWash LLC, a veteran-owned business pioneering sustainable sidewalk advertising through innovative "reverse graffiti," officially launches in Central Pennsylvania. Founded by military veteran and entrepreneur Eric Grill alongside two ambitious high school students, Alex Bushey and Aaron McBride, StencilWash transforms sidewalks into eco-friendly advertising spaces.The story began on the mats of local Jiu Jitsu gym. Fellow learner, Alex often asked Eric for advice on business and finance. Eric quickly noticed that both Alex and Aaron were the hardest-working students in the gym—disciplined, motivated, and eager to create something of their own beyond part-time jobs. Eric challenged them: “Think of a business.” From there, the trio refined concepts until one idea stuck: eco-friendly sidewalk stenciling. Within days, StencilWash was born.How StencilWash works is:• A stencil is designed with a logo, a slogan, or a promotional call-to-action• A location is chosen either outside storefronts or along busy pedestrian routes. When necessary, permission from a property owner is secured, so that the ad is both eye-catching and legal• A stencil is put in place and care is taken so that edges are aligned and the finished design is crisp and professional looking• A design is power washed, which removes dirt and grime only where the stencil allows water through. This creates a high-contrast, clean or “reverse graffiti” ad that stands out against the weathered concreteEvery campaign includes before and after photos and there are refreshes as needed.“StencilWash is more than a business—it’s a mission,” said Eric Grill, founder. “Working with Alex and Aaron, I saw their drive and discipline on the mats. Together, we built a company that helps local businesses promote themselves in a clean, eco-friendly way.”Alex Bushey, Director of Marketing , added: “We wanted to prove that high school students can build something real. With Eric’s mentorship, we turned an idea into a business that delivers value for small businesses.”Aaron McBride, Director of Operations, noted: “We learned fast that entrepreneurship isn’t easy. But like Jiu Jitsu, we stuck with it until we figured it out. Now we have a system that works and a service we’re proud of.”About StencilWash, LLCStencilWash was founded in 2025 by Elizabethtown, PA residents Eric Grill, a Navy veteran and entrepreneur, and high school students Alex Bushey and Aaron McBride. StencilWash creates high quality sidewalk stencil ads. An ad is created on a stencil, it is placed on a busy sidewalk and the stencil is power washed, leaving behind an eye-catching ad. The stencils are custom made, allowing for high visibility ad for a business. The power washing utilizes water and mild detergent, making it an eco-friendly way to get the word out about a business. In other words, it is “reverse graffiti” that is a professional and reliable way to advertise. To learn more, go to https://stencilwash.com/

