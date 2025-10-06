AI Goes to the Dogs: AskMambo Launches Smart Assistant for Dog Parents

AskMambo.com is a free smart assistant for dog parents. Any question. Any breed.

AskMambo deepens the relationship you have with your dog, one conversation at a time.

"We built AskMambo for everyone who cherishes their dogs. Our mission is to help dog parents deepen the relationship they have with their dog."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of AskMambo.com, a free smart assistant that gives dog parents trustworthy answers about health, behavior, training, and well-being.

AskMambo translates vet reports into plain English and analyzes photos to interpret a dog's mood and explain behaviors—all in a simple, conversational format.

“We built AskMambo for everyone who cherishes their dogs,” said co-founder Anthony Cospito. “Dogs can’t talk—but now dog parents can have real conversations with AskMambo to understand what their dogs need, feel, and love most.”

A Smart Way to Understand Your Dog

AskMambo was built for the millions of people who think of their dogs as family—and want to care for them in the same way. The assistant offers guidance on everything from diet and training to emotional well-being, making life with dogs easier and more informed.

Among its key features:

– Trusted Guidance: Answers questions on diet, training, health, and personality.

– Photo & Mood Analysis: Interprets facial cues and emotions from photos.

– Vet Report Explainers: Translates complex medical terms in plain English (not a replacement for veterinary care).

– Always Available: Ask any question, about any breed, anytime.

“We started AskMambo because we wished something like this had existed for us, for our dog, Mambo,” said co-founder Arlu Gomez. “Every dog parent deserves to feel confident and connected. Mambo taught us that love and understanding go hand in hand—so we built AskMambo to help others experience that same connection.”

AI Goes Mainstream

The launch of AskMambo arrives as artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday life as 62% of U.S. adults now use AI tools. AskMambo brings that technology to one of our most important relationships—the one we share with our dogs.

A Growing Need for Trusted Answers

AskMambo’s launch comes at a time when dog ownership and the need for credible information are at all-time highs:

– 66% U.S. households now include at least one dog. (Forbes Advisor, 2024)

– 89% of dog owners view their dog as a family member. (AVMA, 2024)

– 71% of dog owners turn to the internet or social media for dog-care advice, yet much is misleading. (Frontiers in Veterinary Science, 2024)

In a sea of online advice, AskMambo brings clarity that dog parents can trust.

Born from Love: The Story of Mambo

AskMambo began with a rescue and a promise. Founders Anthony Cospito and Arlu Gomez discovered Mambo trembling alone in a crate at an adoption event. When they picked him up, he fell asleep in their arms—and never left their hearts.

When Mambo later faced serious health challenges, they found themselves overwhelmed by complex diagnoses and late-night Google searches. AskMambo was created to honor him—and to give other dog parents the help they wished they had.

“Being together for 24 years, and married since 2014, we thought we understood love,” said Cospito. “But Mambo expanded our hearts in ways we never imagined. AskMambo was born from that love—and it’s our way of paying it forward.”

Try AskMambo Free

AskMambo is now available for free at www.AskMambo.com.

Any question. Any breed. Any time.

Some starter questions to try out on AskMambo include:

– How can I tell if my dog loves me?

– Can you translate this vet report into plain English?

– What’s my dog’s personality type?

– My dog is so finicky with his food, how can I get him to eat?

– Why does my dog always stare at me?

– Can you decode my dog’s mood in this photo?

AskMambo: Why is Todd terrified of the espresso machine?

