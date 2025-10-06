Pure Regenerative Medicine Opens New Location in West Lafayette on October 9

Local physicians expand innovative health & wellness practice to meet rising demand

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Pure Regenerative Medicine , a physician-founded leader in integrative health and aesthetics, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newly expanded West Lafayette location with an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, October 9, from 3:15 PM – 7 PM at 500 Sagamore Parkway, Suite 5&6 W. The date also marks Pure’s three-year anniversary of serving the Greater Lafayette community.Founded in 2021 by two local board-certified physicians, Dr. Rickin Shah and Dr. Marc Estes, PURE has built a reputation for combining clinical excellence with personalized care.With over 35 years of combined medical expertise, Dr. Shah and Dr. Estes bring a wealth of experience in emergency care, regenerative aesthetics, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, and peptide therapy. As highly credentialed Regenerative Medicine Providers and Aesthetics Specialists, their clinical approach focuses on natural ways of restoring youth, correcting hormone imbalances, optimizing metabolism, and addressing key lifestyle factors to build resilience, and support healthy aging. Their goal is to help individuals achieve long-lasting vitality and longevity at every stage of life.“Opening this new location marks an exciting chapter for us,” said Dr. Estes, Co-Founder of Pure Regenerative Medicine. “We’ve seen firsthand how blending preventative medicine with self-care can change lives, and this expansion allows us to serve even more people in our community.”Pure’s new location will continue to offer a comprehensive range of services where healthcare meets self-care - from IV therapy and hormone replacement to facials, regenerative treatments, and advanced wellness programs. Patients now travel from Indianapolis, Chicago, and beyond to experience Pure’s unique approach.EVENT HIGHLIGHTSGuests attending the October 9 open house will enjoy:- Over $10,000 in raffle prizes- Complimentary food, drinks, and a food truck onsite- A photo booth and custom screen printing by Parke Place- Tours of Pure’s newly expanded office- Event-only discounted packages and specials- A first look at Pure’s new IV Wellness ProgramThe ribbon-cutting event at 3:15pm is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by visiting the event registration link HERE ABOUT PURE REGENERATIVE MEDICINEPURE Regenerative Medicine is a physician-owned and -operated medical spa serving Lafayette and West Lafayette, IN, with a mission to blend healthcare and self-care through a true whole-body approach. Founded on the belief that traditional medicine focuses too much on treating illness rather than preventing it, PURE centers its care around both patients’ short- and long-term goals.Their comprehensive service menu includes laser and RF treatments, injectables (like BOTOX and fillers), bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, PRP injections, medical weight loss, facials, body contouring, and advanced regenerative enhancements such as exosomes, peptides, PNOE metabolism testing, and ozone therapy.Using data-driven tools like InBody body-composition analysis and facial scanning, their team of physicians, estheticians, and wellness professionals delivers personalized treatment plans that restore, optimize, and enhance health from the inside out. PURE is committed to educating patients on the full range of traditional and alternative options—bringing preventive, regenerative, and aesthetic medicine together under one roof. Learn more at https://purelafayette.com/ Media ContactLydia Daveylydia@attentiopr.com

