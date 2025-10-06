Timeless London Presents Heritage Tartan & Velvet Capsule for Autumn/Winter 2025

A sustainably minded collection of classic autumn patterns and luxe textures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeless London launches its Autumn/Winter 2025 capsule collection, “Heritage Tartan & Velvet,” featuring vintage-inspired skirts and dresses in rich fall colors and eco-friendly fabrics. The line reimagines heritage tartan and opulent velvet through mid-century silhouettes, in keeping with the brand’s retro-modern aesthetic. Each garment is offered in sizes XS through 4XL, underscoring Timeless London’s commitment to inclusivity.

At the collection’s heart are the tartan skirts, updated in luxe wool blends. The signature Sophie skirts, high-waisted circle silhouettes in navy and brown or red and green checks, are crafted from luxury woollen fabric and fall just below the knee. These fifties-style midi skirts can be styled with a knit sweater for a casual daytime look or dressed up with a blouse and kitten heels for evening wear. Meanwhile, the Wendy mini skirt in soft sage green brings playful sixties energy, designed as an A-line cut with a back zip for a chic fit. With its subtle wool content, it offers both comfort and warmth, perfect for layering through colder months.

The velvet dresses in Heritage Tartan & Velvet add a touch of glamour to the capsule. A standout piece is the burgundy Balia velvet midi dress, featuring long puffed sleeves, a flowing mid-calf skirt, and luxurious stretch velvet. Equally elegant is the black Rhia fitted midi dress, a thick double-layer velvet design with an off-shoulder neckline and a playful front bow, a timeless staple for winter weddings and festive parties. The Ziah velvet midi dress, with its fitted bodice, faux button straps, and flowing A-line skirt, completes the collection’s velvet offering with vintage charm and versatility.

“Fashion isn’t just about what we wear, it’s about how we express ourselves. With this collection, we wanted to blend timeless elegance with everyday comfort, so our customers feel confident and effortlessly stylish in every moment.”

- Mehak Vig, Commercial Director at Timeless London

True to Timeless London’s philosophy, the Heritage Tartan & Velvet collection prioritizes sustainable materials and ethical practices. Many items use natural or responsibly sourced fibers, while production follows eco-friendly standards. The woollen fabrics and stretch velvets are designed for durability, reducing waste by ensuring garments last season after season. In addition, every piece is available from XS through 4XL, affirming the brand’s mission to make vintage-inspired style accessible to all women.

About Timeless London

Founded in London in 2021, Timeless London is a family-run fashion label with a passion for vintage silhouettes and modern ethics. The brand’s collections draw on iconic styles from the 1930s through the 1970s, infusing them with contemporary details and exclusive prints. Committed to environmental responsibility, Timeless London designs its garments with sustainable fabrics and ethical production methods. The company is also known for its inclusive sizing, offering every design from XS up to 4XL, and its focus on a flattering fit, ensuring that classic looks can be worn and treasured by women of every shape.

Legal Disclaimer:

