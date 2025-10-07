2026 WORLD CUP CARNIVAL BRINGS GLOBAL CULTURE, SPORTS, AND COMMUNITY TO NEWARK
The 2026 World Cup Carnival, a spectacular cultural festival that blends soccer, music, food, dance, and art into a global experienceNEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world comes together in celebration at the 2026 World Cup Carnival, a dynamic cultural festival that fuses soccer, music, food, dance, and art into an unforgettable global experience. Set for June 10, 2026, the event promises to ignite the spirit of the World Cup while creating lasting social and economic impact across Newark and beyond.
Designed as more than just a festival, the 2026 World Cup Carnival serves as a bridge between nations—showcasing diverse cultures, empowering entrepreneurs, and promoting unity through creativity and sport.
EVENT MISSION
Showcase Global Cultures: Celebrate the passion of football through music, dance, food, and costume—transforming Newark into a hub for global cultural tourism.
Create Opportunities: Foster collaboration, investment, and partnerships among global companies, artists, and entrepreneurs.
Drive Economic Growth: Stimulate new pathways for employment, local business development, and sustainable revenue generation.
Promote Community Impact: Inspire engagement between the public and world athletes while giving back to meaningful social causes.
COMMUNITY BENEFITS
15% of projected revenue will be donated to the Newark Charity Foundation.
10% of projected revenue will go to the FIFA Education Global Citizen Fund to support youth development and global education initiatives.
ABOUT THE FOUNDER
Eric Prince Ofori is a Ghanaian-born entrepreneur and community-driven event professional based in Newark, New Jersey. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts and Event Management and is also a trained English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor. From 2018 to 2022, he volunteered with Academia Europea, helping students build both language skills and confidence.
Ofori’s journey spans radio, DJing, and event management in Ghana, where he developed strong communication and production expertise. Today, he leads Pivot Event Management and Artist Promotion LLC and Lux Unisex Salon LLP, two ventures focused on creativity, cultural promotion, and hospitality. Driven by passion and purpose, Ofori’s mission is to use events as platforms for connection, empowerment, and community upliftment.
KEY PARTNERS & INVESTORS
Mr. Charles Yeboah, Founder, GhanaianWay Council | 📞 +1 (973) 444-1629
Mr. Kweku Osei Afriyie | 📞 +1 (973) 985-7654 | ✉️ kayosei@yahoo.com
Mr. Frimpong Maxwell, Maxwell Frimpong Accounting LLC | 📞 +1 (347) 860-7903 | ✉️ maxaay1979@gmail.com
EVENT MANAGEMENT TEAM
Mr. Eric Prince Ofori, Founder/CEO, Pivot Event Management & Artist Promotion LLC
📞 +1 (862) 255-6826 | ✉️ pivotevents5@gmail.com
Mr. Eric Obeng Duah, Ghana Executive Rep, Media Cornet Consult
📞 +233 55 948 5942 | 🌐 mediacornetconsult.com
MEDIA PARTNERS
IMU MEDIA Ltd Company
Impact Universe Cares | ✉️ info@imumedia.com
| Press & PR: +1 (862) 240-6912
🌐 imunews.com | imumedia.com
PRESS RUN / MEDIA PACKAGE
Pre-Event (March–June 2026):
Global media outreach across TV, radio, online, and print
Press interviews with organizers, sponsors, and investors
Influencer collaborations and teaser campaigns
Event Day (June 10, 2026):
Press check-in and credential pick-up
Exclusive interviews with event organizers, sponsors, and athletes
Live broadcast and content syndication opportunities
On-site media lounge with full event access
Post-Event (June–July 2026):
Press release recap with official photos and highlight videos
Global syndication of cultural and economic impact stories
Recognition of all sponsors, investors, and community partners
MEDIA KIT INCLUDES
Official Press Release
Event Schedule & Performer Lineup
Logos, Graphics & Promotional Posters
Partner & Sponsor Information
Community Donation Commitment Details
Athlete & Cultural Talent Highlights
ABOUT THE 2026 WORLD CUP CARNIVAL
The 2026 World Cup Carnival is a premier global celebration uniting culture, sport, and community under one vision — to connect the world through creativity and compassion. Hosted in Newark, New Jersey, the event will bring together fans, artists, and entrepreneurs from across continents to celebrate football’s universal language.
Jovan Acree
I M U MEDIA LTD COMPANY
+1 862-240-6912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.