2026 WORLD CUP CARNIVAL BRINGS GLOBAL CULTURE, SPORTS, AND COMMUNITY TO NEWARK

The 2026 World Cup Carnival, a spectacular cultural festival that blends soccer, music, food, dance, and art into a global experience

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world comes together in celebration at the 2026 World Cup Carnival, a dynamic cultural festival that fuses soccer, music, food, dance, and art into an unforgettable global experience. Set for June 10, 2026, the event promises to ignite the spirit of the World Cup while creating lasting social and economic impact across Newark and beyond.

Designed as more than just a festival, the 2026 World Cup Carnival serves as a bridge between nations—showcasing diverse cultures, empowering entrepreneurs, and promoting unity through creativity and sport.

EVENT MISSION

Showcase Global Cultures: Celebrate the passion of football through music, dance, food, and costume—transforming Newark into a hub for global cultural tourism.

Create Opportunities: Foster collaboration, investment, and partnerships among global companies, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Drive Economic Growth: Stimulate new pathways for employment, local business development, and sustainable revenue generation.

Promote Community Impact: Inspire engagement between the public and world athletes while giving back to meaningful social causes.

COMMUNITY BENEFITS

15% of projected revenue will be donated to the Newark Charity Foundation.

10% of projected revenue will go to the FIFA Education Global Citizen Fund to support youth development and global education initiatives.

ABOUT THE FOUNDER

Eric Prince Ofori is a Ghanaian-born entrepreneur and community-driven event professional based in Newark, New Jersey. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts and Event Management and is also a trained English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor. From 2018 to 2022, he volunteered with Academia Europea, helping students build both language skills and confidence.

Ofori’s journey spans radio, DJing, and event management in Ghana, where he developed strong communication and production expertise. Today, he leads Pivot Event Management and Artist Promotion LLC and Lux Unisex Salon LLP, two ventures focused on creativity, cultural promotion, and hospitality. Driven by passion and purpose, Ofori’s mission is to use events as platforms for connection, empowerment, and community upliftment.

KEY PARTNERS & INVESTORS

Mr. Charles Yeboah, Founder, GhanaianWay Council | 📞 +1 (973) 444-1629

Mr. Kweku Osei Afriyie | 📞 +1 (973) 985-7654 | ✉️ kayosei@yahoo.com

Mr. Frimpong Maxwell, Maxwell Frimpong Accounting LLC | 📞 +1 (347) 860-7903 | ✉️ maxaay1979@gmail.com

EVENT MANAGEMENT TEAM

Mr. Eric Prince Ofori, Founder/CEO, Pivot Event Management & Artist Promotion LLC
📞 +1 (862) 255-6826 | ✉️ pivotevents5@gmail.com

Mr. Eric Obeng Duah, Ghana Executive Rep, Media Cornet Consult
📞 +233 55 948 5942 | 🌐 mediacornetconsult.com

MEDIA PARTNERS

IMU MEDIA Ltd Company

Impact Universe Cares | ✉️ info@imumedia.com
| Press & PR: +1 (862) 240-6912
🌐 imunews.com | imumedia.com

PRESS RUN / MEDIA PACKAGE

Pre-Event (March–June 2026):

Global media outreach across TV, radio, online, and print

Press interviews with organizers, sponsors, and investors

Influencer collaborations and teaser campaigns

Event Day (June 10, 2026):

Press check-in and credential pick-up

Exclusive interviews with event organizers, sponsors, and athletes

Live broadcast and content syndication opportunities

On-site media lounge with full event access

Post-Event (June–July 2026):

Press release recap with official photos and highlight videos

Global syndication of cultural and economic impact stories

Recognition of all sponsors, investors, and community partners

MEDIA KIT INCLUDES

Official Press Release

Event Schedule & Performer Lineup

Logos, Graphics & Promotional Posters

Partner & Sponsor Information

Community Donation Commitment Details

Athlete & Cultural Talent Highlights

ABOUT THE 2026 WORLD CUP CARNIVAL

The 2026 World Cup Carnival is a premier global celebration uniting culture, sport, and community under one vision — to connect the world through creativity and compassion. Hosted in Newark, New Jersey, the event will bring together fans, artists, and entrepreneurs from across continents to celebrate football’s universal language.

Jovan Acree
I M U MEDIA LTD COMPANY
+1 862-240-6912
