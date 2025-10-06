Local Man Walking Dog Rescues Family from Burning Townhome

Matt Lovasz

Former police officer and business owner hailed as a hometown hero after dramatic fire rescue in St. Louis County

He didn’t think twice” — Rabia Rafiq

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as an ordinary morning dog walk turned into a heroic rescue when local resident and former police officer Matt Lovasz spotted flames engulfing a townhome garage on Newpoint Drive.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on September 29, Lovasz saw black smoke pouring from the residence and immediately dialed 911 before rushing to warn the occupants.

“I ran up to the house and saw the fire in the back of the garage,” Lovasz recalled. “I pounded on the door and told the husband, ‘You’ve gotta get out! The house is on fire. The cars are on fire!’”

The man escaped quickly, but his wife hesitated, attempting to gather belongings. Lovasz grabbed her hand and pulled her to safety as the flames spread. Meanwhile, St. Louis County police and firefighters arrived on scene, evacuating an elderly neighbor from the adjoining unit.

Neighbor Rabia Rafiq, said Lovasz’s actions likely saved lives.

“He didn’t think twice,” she said. “He pulled an older couple out of a burning house before the police even got there. That kind of courage is rare.”

Matt’s wife, Bond Lovasz, who witnessed the incident said, “Matt immediately ran toward the house determined to make sure there was no one inside. I was so afraid, especially after the cars caught fire, that there were people or animals inside unaware of what was happening to the front of their house. We are so happy everyone got out safely.”

The news reported Two firefighters were injured while containing the blaze but are expected to recover fully. Thanks to quick action from first responders—and a passerby—residents made it out alive.

Lovasz, who is being called a hometown hero by neighbors, is no stranger to emergencies. After serving in law enforcement, he launched a biohazard remediation company and later founded T.A.C.T. (Trauma and Casualty Team), a biohazard cleaning franchise that has grown to 18 locations across 13 states. He is also an Certified Master Trainer, dedicated to teaching safe, effective practices in biohazard remediation.

“I just did what anyone should do,” Lovasz said modestly. “I’m just glad everyone made it out safe.”

About T.A.C.T. – Trauma and Casualty Team

Founded by former police officer Matt Lovasz, T.A.C.T. provides professional biohazard remediation and decontamination services, including trauma scene cleanup, hoarding remediation, infectious disease control, mold removal, and more. With 17 locations operating across 13 states, T.A.C.T. is committed to restoring safety, protecting public health, and serving communities with compassion and professionalism.



