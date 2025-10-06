JointGlow™ Launches FDA-Cleared Non-Invasive Therapy for Arthritis and Joint Pain Relief

JointGlow™ provides safe, scientifically proven pain relief — helping you move freely and return to the moments that make life glow

Safe, insurance-covered therapy using low-dose radiotherapy to relieve joint pain—helping people get their glow back and return to the moments that matter.

"Our clinical team has authored the protocols that ensure optimal safety and efficacy while making this proven European standard of care accessible to American patients," said” — Bobby Koneru, MD, FASTRO, Chief Medical Officer of JointGlow.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JointGlow™ today announced the launch of its FDA-cleared low-dose radiotherapy (LDRT) platform, establishing a new standard of care in arthritis treatment and joint pain relief. The minimally invasive therapy, supported by more than four decades of clinical research, utilizes X-ray–level energy to target inflammation at the cellular level, providing lasting pain relief without the need for drugs, injections, or surgery.Joint Glow Addresses a Critical Gap in Joint CareThe arthritis treatment landscape has long presented patients with limited options. Oral medications carry systemic side effects and dependency risks, injection therapies require repeated procedures, and surgery often comes with extended recovery periods. JointGlow bridges this gap by providing safe, non-surgical joint pain treatment that fits active lifestyles."Modern patients are informed healthcare consumers seeking solutions that align with their active lifestyles," said Gokul Solai, MD, CEO of JointGlow. "Our platform addresses the critical treatment gap by providing a safe, effective option that delivers meaningful pain reduction without disrupting daily routines."JointGlow is Innovative and Evidence-BasedLDRT has been supported by over four decades of clinical research and is a proven European standard in osteoarthritis treatment, with more than 100,000 patients treated annually. JointGlow's U.S. protocols consist of six to ten 10-minute sessions over a three-week period, requiring no hospitalization or downtime. Studies show that 70–80% of patients achieve meaningful, sustained pain relief, often lasting two years or longer.JointGlow's Advanced Technology PlatformJointGlow's proprietary platform incorporates advanced planning algorithms, strict safety measures, and the GlowScore™ system for tracking patient outcomes — a next-generation joint care platform designed for scalability and consistency."Our technology platform represents more than therapeutic delivery—it encompasses safety, consistency, and continuous innovation," explained Evan Thomas, MD, PhD, Chief Technology Officer. "We've developed a comprehensive system that ensures reliable outcomes while advancing the scientific understanding of low-dose radiotherapy applications."JointGlow's Patient-Centered Care ModelPatients experience streamlined, comfortable care, with transparent communication from consultation through follow-up."We pair exceptional clinical outcomes with compassionate, coordinated care delivery," said Olga Ivanov, MD, FACS, Chief Operating Officer. "From initial consultation through follow-up care, patients receive transparent communication about their treatment plan, expected outcomes, and ongoing support."Insurance Coverage and AccessibilityCovered by Medicare and most major insurers, JointGlow therapy is an accessible, cost-effective treatment designed for integration across orthopedics, pain management, and rheumatology.Expansion Strategy and Market GrowthJointGlow is built to lower barriers — transforming what was once a hospital-only therapy into a patient-friendly, community-based solution. With a smaller footprint and faster setup, centers can be established in months, rather than years, making this non-invasive therapy accessible to patients who already seek care.Physicians can refer directly, and patients will be able to visit JointGlow centers or partner clinics nationwide. Our expansion strategy positions JointGlow as the go-to destination for next-generation joint pain treatment — with a roadmap to roll out additional clinically proven technologies that enhance outcomes and broaden access.Company Leadership and Clinical ExpertiseJointGlow was founded by four physicians who recognized the need for innovative, next-generation solutions to the limitations of current arthritis treatments. Together, they bring diverse expertise in clinical leadership, systems design, patient experience, and healthcare technology — combining clinical rigor with patient-centered design to transform arthritis and joint care.About JointGlow™JointGlow is revolutionizing arthritis and joint pain management through innovative low-dose radiotherapy (LDRT) technology, which restores pain-free movement and promotes active lifestyles. Using precisely targeted energy therapy, comparable to diagnostic X-ray procedures, the platform addresses inflammation at its source to deliver lasting pain relief without the need for pharmaceuticals, injections, or surgery. With comprehensive outcome tracking through the proprietary GlowScore system and broad insurance coverage, including Medicare, JointGlow is committed to ensuring that arthritis and joint pain never compromise life's most meaningful moments.For more information, visit www.jointglow.com Media ContactDr. Olga Ivanov, MD, FACS, Chief Operating OfficerEmail: oivanov@jointglow.comInvestor Relations

