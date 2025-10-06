Injured Hiker Rescued from Mount Osceola, Livermore

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

October 6, 2025

Livermore, NH – On Saturday, October 4, at 3:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of an injured hiker not far from the summit of Mount Osceola in Livermore. The hiker had suffered a lower leg injury that prevented her from continuing without assistance. Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead on Tripoli Road.

By 4:30 p.m. the first rescuers started up the trail reaching the injured hiker at 6:00 p.m. The hiker was packaged into a rescue litter and the 2.7 mile carryout commenced at 6:35 p.m. The rescue party consisting of over 20 people reached the trailhead at 10:15 p.m. where they were met by an ambulance from the Waterville Valley Department of Safety. The hiker, identified as 28-year-old Rosalie Doerksen of Boston, MA, was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Packing the 10 Essentials, even on a day hike, is imperative. For more information on hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains please visit hikesafe.com.