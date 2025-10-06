Typedef Invited to Participate in the Startup Zone at the 6th Annual MLOps World & Generative AI World Conference

SAN MATEO , CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Typedef Inc., turning AI prototypes into scalable, production-ready workloads that generate immediate business value, today announced its presence at the 6th Annual MLOps World & Generative AI World Conference, taking place October 8–9, 2025 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas.The conference brings together AI/ML engineers, infrastructure teams, platform leaders, and business decision makers focused on moving machine learning and generative AI systems from concept to large-scale production. The two-day conference features technical workshops, case studies, panels, expo and Startup Zone where promising young companies, emerging tools and platforms can be found.Driven by its mission to help development teams break through “pilot paralysis” — the common situation where AI projects stall before delivering business value — Typedef’s purpose-built AI data infrastructure powers inference-first workloads at scale with reliability and minimal operational overhead. Typedef will present a Lightning Talk on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 1:50 p.m. on the main stage.Attendees are encouraged to visit Typedef in the Startup Zone to speak with company co-founders Yoni Michael and Kostas Pardalis for an introduction to the company’s open-source project Fenic , a PySpark-inspired DataFrame for building AI and agentic applications with semantic intelligence baked in. See first-hand how to:● Treat LLM inference and unstructured data pipelines as fundamental components, rather than bolt-ons;● Simplify the complex challenges of deploying large language model workflows: managing token limits, context windows, and unstructured data processing; and● Enables data and AI teams to experiment rapidly, build production-ready workloads, and scale with equal efficiency, predictability and performance – ultimately operationalizing AI across data stacks and the enterprise.Potential customers, partners and collaborators interested in learning more, can book a meeting while at the show here About Typedef Inc.Typedef enables organizations to drive new levels of analytic insight and competitive advantage from AI initiatives – moving AI projects from pilot to production faster, more efficiently, and at scale. The purpose-built, AI data infrastructure for modern workloads handles LLM-powered pipelines, unstructured data processing, inference complexity, and the running of batch AI workloads in production, allowing data and AI teams to focus less on managing complex infrastructure and more on driving innovation and business value – fully realizing the promise of AI. Typedef has made a significant portion of its technology open source, available on GitHub as Fenic. To learn more about Typedef or to demo the product, visit www.typedef.ai ###

