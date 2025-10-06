SolMining jointly launches crypto education to promote the digital economy

ENGLAND, ROCHFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolMining and Solcravo recently held a meaningful educational charity event, combining fintech education with practical support for local schools.The event, targeting 120 accounting and business management students and their teachers from an Indonesian high school, focused on introducing the fundamentals of the digital economy, blockchain, and digital assets. Through interactive sessions, participants not only gained an understanding of cryptocurrencies but also mastered the financial skills necessary for the future digital economy.Education and In-Kind Support Go Hand in HandIn addition to knowledge sharing, SolMining and Solcravo donated 30 printers to the school to support daily teaching operations and meet its urgent needs for printing courseware and preparing exam materials. This donation has helped improve teaching efficiency and streamline the learning process.This event fully demonstrates the two companies' dual commitment to education and community development: it not only spreads basic knowledge about emerging technologies, but also enhances students' educational experience through practical in-kind support.The Social Significance of This Public Welfare InitiativeA SolMining representative stated:"We firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of social progress. Through our partnership with Solcravo, we hope to integrate technology and education to help more students gain equal access to learning opportunities."Solcravo added:"While pursuing innovation and growth, companies should also actively fulfill their social responsibilities. This initiative is more than just a public donation; it represents our continued commitment to supporting community education."Looking AheadSolMining and Solcravo plan to further expand similar public welfare initiatives to promote educational inclusion and digital literacy, bridging the gap between technological innovation and grassroots education. Through ongoing efforts, both companies will continue to cultivate digital skills and provide accessible learning resources for communities in need.

