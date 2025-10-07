Animal Digital Health Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Animal Digital Health Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Digital Health Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the animal digital health market has seen a significant upward trend in its size. It is projected to expand from 2024's market size of $5.75 billion to $6.92 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The substantial growth witnessed in the past is due to factors such as rising pet adoption rates, a higher incidence of zoonotic diseases, growing consciousness about preventive healthcare for animals, escalating demand for remote health monitoring of livestock, and heightened knowledge and worry among pet owners.

Anticipations are high for the animal digital health market, which is predicted to experience a significant surge in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $14.43 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. This projected increase during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the expanding use of blockchain for tracking livestock, increased expenditure on pet health technology by consumers, more occurrences of chronic diseases among companion animals, an expanding veterinary telemedicine market, and a rise in the use of digital health records for animals. The upcoming trends for this period include remote veterinary care facilitated by technology, advanced livestock monitoring through technology, the creation of diagnostic tools based on artificial intelligence, the production of wearable biosensors, and the incorporation of genomic data into treatment blueprints.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Animal Digital Health Market?

The increase in the number of people owning pets is predicted to fuel the expansion of the animal digital health market in the future. The ownership of pets involves nurturing and caring for a creature, such as a feline or canine, for emotional support, companionship or entertainment. The humanization of pets, where people regard animals as part of their family and seek emotional solace through companionship, accounts for the surge in pet ownership. The animal digital health market augments pet ownership by providing a platform to pet owners to oversee the health of their pets from afar, monitor physical activity, spot early illness indicators, administer vaccinations, and streamline access to veterinary aid, thereby enhancing the overall health of the pet. For instance, the American Pet Products Association, a non-profit trade organization based in the US, reported in March 2025 that pet ownership is on an upward trajectory, with 94 million US households now owning atleast one pet, up from 82 million in 2023. Hence, the surge in pet ownership is a prime factor motivating the growth of the animal digital health market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Animal Digital Health Market?

Major players in the Animal Digital Health Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH

• Zoetis Inc.

• Merck Animal Health

• GEA Group AG

• Covetrus Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Ceva Santé Animale S.A.

• Virbac S.A.

• DeLaval AB

• Vetoquinol S.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Animal Digital Health Market?

Significant players in the animal digital health market are directing their efforts towards creating innovative technologies, like AI-driven urine sediment analysis, to increase diagnostic precision, expedite disease detection, optimize veterinary workflows, and better manage animal health, applicable to both pet and farm animals. AI-driven urine sediment analysis is a technology that utilizes artificial intelligence to automatically inspect urine samples for irregularities, thus providing quicker and more precise veterinary diagnoses. For example, in January 2024, Zoetis Inc., a U.S. animal healthcare firm, launched Vetscan Imagyst, a sophisticated AI-driven diagnostic tool to aid in faster, more precise in-clinic testing for veterinary services. This platform employs deep learning algorithms to scrutinize samples such as fecal, blood, cytology, and now urine sediment, which allows veterinarians to recognize parasites, infections, and other health problems with increased accuracy. Its capability to share data in real-time and review from remote specialists through its cloud-based connectivity fosters smooth collaboration and informed decision-making.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Animal Digital Health Market Growth

The animal digital health market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Software Solutions, Hardware Solutions, Services

2) By Application: Livestock Health Management, Companion Animal Health, Aquatic Animal Health, Veterinary Services

3) By End-User: Farmers And Livestock Owners, Veterinary Clinics, Pet Owners, Aquaculture Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Software Solutions: Practice Management Software, Telemedicine Platforms, Data Analytics And Artificial Intelligence Platforms, Remote Monitoring And Tracking Software, Diagnostic And Imaging Software, Electronic Health Records

2) By Hardware Solutions: Wearable Devices, Smart Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Equipment, Implantable Devices, Smart Feeding And Environment Control Systems

3) By Services: Telehealth And Virtual Care Services, Cloud-Based Data Management And Integration, Veterinary Consultation And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Preventive Care And Wellness Programs, Technical Support And Maintenance Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Animal Digital Health Market By 2025?

In 2024, the prominent region for the Animal Digital Health Global Market was North America, however, projections suggest that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The report analyzes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

