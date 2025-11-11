Discover Leading Cancer Types in Clinical Trials by 2034 | Global Oncology Trials Market Growing 5.17% CAGR

Oncology Clinical Trials Market

Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market worth USD 14.21 Billion in 2024, projected to grow at 5.17% CAGR, driven by rising cancer cases and R&D investments.

Oncology clinical trials are leading to the innovation of cancer treatment, improving outcomes for patients, and defining the future of research and therapy development, says Polaris Market Research.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄According to Polaris Market Research, the global oncology clinical trials market was valued at USD 14.21 billion in 2024 and is poised to post a CAGR of 5.17% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 23.50 billion by 2034. Clinical trials in oncology are research studies that test new drugs, therapies, or treatment approaches for cancer in order to assess their safety, effectiveness, and optimal use in patients. These trials enable the development of novel treatments and the enhancement of patient outcomes. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗢𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁?As per Polaris Market Research's analysis, here is a snapshot of the key takeaways from the report on trends, segments, and regions shaping the oncology clinical trials industry.● Growth in the number of cancer cases globally and investments in developing new cancer treatments are boosting the clinical trial market.● In 2024, the lung cancer segment dominated the market owing to the high prevalence of the disease worldwide.● In 2024, Phase I accounted for the leading share, with the highest demand for early-stage safety and dosage testing among new cancer treatments.● The observational segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to increasing focus on real-world evidence and patient outcomes.● North America had the largest share of oncology clinical trials in 2024, owing to higher prevalence and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.● Europe accounts for a major share of the oncology clinical trials market, owing to strong regulatory frameworks and the widespread adoption of targeted therapies.● Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR, driven by rising cancer cases and the development of healthcare infrastructure.The oncology clinical trials industry is growing fast, according to Polaris Market Research. Before moving ahead, let's look at what's driving this growth, the innovations in trials, and the main challenges.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴?Increasing Cancer Cases Fuel Clinical Trials: Increasing cancer rates worldwide are driving demand for oncology clinical trials. Cases are expected to exceed 35 million by 2050, so pharmaceutical firms and research institutions are launching more trials to test the efficacy and safety of treatments. Growing investment in oncology drug development is further propelling the market.Investment Driving Clinical Trial Growth: Increasing investments in oncology drug development further accelerate clinical trials. Pharmaceutical firms are zeroing in on targeted therapies, cancer immunotherapies , and precision medicine to accelerate trial initiation, enhance study design, and collaborate more effectively with research partners, thus driving business growth.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱?Innovative Approaches Accelerate Clinical Trials: The increasing global burden of cancer and rising investment in oncology drugs are driving more oncology trials. Companies are employing novel trial designs, biomarker-based patient selection, and adaptive protocols to hasten drug approvals and improve success rates.Collaboration to Accelerate Oncology Trials: Care providers and research institutions are working to integrate oncology trials into patient care, while companies such as Merck are introducing new therapies and strengthening partnerships with hospitals, CROs, and academia to accelerate treatment and improve trial efficiency.𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴?Emerging Markets and Digital Trials: Significant opportunities to reduce costs, increase patient reach, and accelerate drug development lie in expanding clinical trials in emerging economies and leveraging decentralized/digital trial technologies.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?High Costs and Regulations: High research costs, strict regulations, and difficulty finding participants for trials hamper the growth of oncology trials.Which Segments are Driving Oncology Clinical Trials Market Expansion?Our analysts take a closer look at the key segments driving market growth.𝗕𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀The high prevalence of lung cancer globally drove the segment dominance in the market in 2024. Growing investment in targeted therapies and immunotherapies continues to fuel clinical trial activity and support further market growth.Moreover, thyroid cancer bears the highest growth potential because of improved early detection and new targeted therapies, whereas an increase in research into rare cancers opens up more trial opportunities.𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀The Phase I segment led the market in 2024, driven by demand for early-stage safety and dose-escalation testing of new oncology therapies and by strong investment in early-phase research.Also, the Phase II segment is expected to see the fastest growth, driven by increasing demand for efficacy assessment of new therapies and the adoption of adaptive study designs that reduce overall development timelines.𝗕𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀The interventional segment dominated the market in 2024, driven by ongoing trials of new oncology therapies along with government funding for experimental treatments.Additionally, the observational segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace, underpinned by a focus on real-world evidence and patient outcomes, which, in turn, are facilitated by digital health platforms that enable longitudinal studies.𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Certain regions are emerging as key growth areas, according to Polaris Market Research’s report.North America: North America dominated the oncology clinical trials market in 2024 due to its high cancer prevalence, robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investment, favorable regulatory conditions, and effective patient recruitment.U.S.: The U.S. dominated the oncology clinical trials market due to its robust research infrastructure, academic-pharmaceutical company collaborations, and government funding, as well as diagnostics enabling personalized medicine trials.Europe: Strong regulatory support, widespread adoption of targeted therapies, advanced R&D facilities, and greater collaboration between hospitals and CROs have combined to give Europe a significant market share.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by rising cancer incidence, improved healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and cost advantages that attract global pharma companies.China: With the growth of cancer cases, government support for oncology research, and collaboration with global CROs and cost-efficient trial ecosystems in India, regional market growth is boosted.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Polaris Research believes the market is moderately competitive. Advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and adaptive study designs are driving the industry forward, while strategic partnerships with hospitals and CROs will propel global expansion. Key players include:AbbVie Inc.: Their focus is on advancing next-generation targeted and immuno-oncology therapies.Amgen Inc.: Leads innovative cancer trials emphasizing biologics and immune-based treatments.AstraZeneca plc: Actively expands its oncology pipeline through global clinical trials in precision medicine.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: Pioneers in immuno-oncology trials, especially checkpoint inhibitor therapies.Eli Lilly and Company: Invests heavily in oncology R&D and focuses on targeted and combination therapies.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: Performs broad, international oncology trials using strong diagnostics integration.Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Expands oncology trial activity with a focus on cell therapies and novel cancer treatments.Johnson & Johnson: Advances cancer research through diverse clinical trials and strategic collaborations. The company is also operational in the spine biologics market Merck & Co., Inc.: Leads immuno-oncology trials with its strong Keytruda-led clinical program.Novartis AG: This company drives oncology innovation with broad clinical trials in targeted and cell therapies.Pfizer Inc.: It conducts a wide array of oncology trials for precision and combination treatments.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.: Reinforces its oncology presence with trials in rare and hematologic cancers.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?October 2025: Theriva Biologics announced their intention to present updated information from the Phase 2b VIRAGE and SYN-004 clinical trials at ESMO 2025 and IDWeek 2025 regarding pancreatic cancer and safety outcomes in transplant patients.September 2025: Olema Oncology announced a partnership with Pfizer to conduct a Phase 1b/2 study assessing palazestrant and atirmociclib in combination in ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗕𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲● Lung cancer● Breast cancer● Thyroid cancer● Leukemia● Liver cancer● Skin cancer● Lymphoma● Pancreatic cancer● Prostate cancer● Colon & rectal cancer● Urinary system cancer● Other cancer𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲● Phase I● Phase II● Phase III● Phase IV𝗕𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻● Interventional● Observational● Expanded Access𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻● North America○ The U.S.○ Canada● Europe○ Germany○ France○ UK○ Italy○ Spain○ Netherland○ Russia○ Rest of Europe● Asia Pacific○ China○ India○ Japan○ Malaysia○ South Korea○ Indonesia○ Australia○ Rest of Asia Pacific● Latin America○ Mexico○ Brazil○ Argentina○ Rest of Latin America● South Africa○ Saudi Arabia○ UAE○ South Africa○ Israel○ Rest of South Africa𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The global oncology clinical trials market was valued at USD 14.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.50 billion by 2034.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?This growth in the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰?North America dominated the oncology clinical trials market in 2024, driven by the region's high cancer incidence and well-established clinical research infrastructure.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰?The lung cancer segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its high incidence and the increasing adoption of targeted and immunotherapy-based therapies.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵?Polaris Market Research provides accurate and comprehensive insights, supported by rigorous research. The reports cover all pertinent trends, opportunities, and challenges to help you fortify your market position. We provide reliable data and professional analysis to help you make better-informed decisions and develop strategies for sustained growth.In our reports, we break down market trends, opportunities, and innovations in concise, easy-to-read formats. You can quickly find the insights that matter most to you and put them to work in your analysis, planning, or research.

