Mosaic Biosciences Appoints Jean Pierre Wery as Chief Executive Officer

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Biosciences, a comprehensive biologics discovery company dedicated to accelerating antibody discovery, protein engineering, and the development of next-generation biologics, today announced the appointment of Jean Pierre (“JP”) Wery, PhD., as Chief Executive Officer.Dr. Wery brings more than two decades of experience leading high-growth biotech organizations, guiding scientific strategy, and translating innovative research into clinical impact. He succeeds co-CEOs Marty Stanton, who will remain on Mosaic’s board, and Eric Furfine, who will transition into a full-time role as Chief Scientific Officer at Mosaic.“Mosaic is at a pivotal stage as it transitions into a world-class partner for protein and antibody discovery services,” said Marty Stanton, founder and former CEO at Mosaic. “His proven track record of building and scaling innovative biotech companies, combined with his passion for advancing transformative medicines, makes him the ideal leader to guide Mosaic through its next phase of growth.”About JP Wery:Dr. Wery is a seasoned biotech executive with deep expertise spanning discovery, development, and strategic partnerships. He has held leadership roles at Eli Lilly, Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Monarch Life Sciences, Crown Bioscience, and Sidewinder Therapeutics.A serial entrepreneur, Dr. Wery co-founded Crown Bioscience with a group of close colleagues, building it into a global leader in preclinical oncology services. He later founded Sidewinder Therapeutics, where he served as CEO until April 2025, driving innovation in precision antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics.Throughout his career, Dr. Wery has been recognized for his ability to launch and scale organizations, forge impactful collaborations, and deliver high-quality solutions that accelerate drug discovery.“Mosaic is redefining what it means to partner for protein and antibody discovery,” said Dr. Wery. “I am honored to join this talented team and look forward to accelerating our mission to deliver the highest-quality therapeutic candidates and help our partners confidently move their programs toward the clinic.”About Mosaic Biosciences:Mosaic Biosciences is pioneering a transformative model for drug discovery, offering biotech, biopharma, and academic institutions a fully integrated platform for therapeutic discovery, characterization, and optimization, specializing in protein therapeutics. Mosaic’s approach seamlessly incorporates essential screening, such as developability assessment and advanced cell-based assays, into the discovery process, ensuring that potential therapeutics are evaluated for their practical application from the outset. Mosaic’s partners also benefit from rapid evaluations of animal pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies, allowing for swift decision-making. With access to cutting-edge proprietary tools and data-driven methodologies, Mosaic’s nimble, multidisciplinary team of experienced scientists collaborates closely with partners to deliver innovative solutions to modern drug discovery. United by a shared commitment to advancing human health, Mosaic empowers partners to achieve therapeutic breakthroughs efficiently and effectively. For more information, please visit www.mosaicbio.com Mosaic Biosciences Media ContactChrissy Contichrissy@mosiacbio.com

