Zero-Service-Fee Track Launched for Dubai Free Zone Companies: Dahhan Business Services

BUSINESS BAY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dahhan Business Services , one of Dubai’s leading business setup consultancies, has launched a Zero-Service-Fee Track for select free zone company formations.In a bid to make business setup in Dubai simple and more affordable, Dahhan Business Services, a leading business setup in Dubai, has unveiled its Zero-service-fee track. This move comes as Dubai continues to attract startups and investors looking for a cost-effective entry into the UAE market. By removing upfront setup costs, the firm aims to ease financial barriers to a freezone company formation and provide a smoother entry into Dubai’s competitive business environment.“Our mission is to make Dubai business setup accessible and efficient,” said Najeeb Dahhan, CEO and Founder of Dahhan Business Services. “With the Zero-Service-Fee track, businesses can confidently launch in select free zones, knowing they have professional support from day one without worrying about upfront service charges.”Industry experts say the initiative is a timely response, as Dubai continues to strengthen its position amid intensifying regional competition. Free zone setups in the UAE offer investors numerous benefits, including 100% foreign ownership, corporate tax exemptions, simplified licensing, and streamlined regulatory processes.“Dubai remains an attractive gateway for foreign investment due to its strategic location and business-friendly policies,” said Adnan Dahhan, Business Development Manager at Dahhan Business. “This initiative from Dahhan Business Services removes one more barrier to entry, sending a strong signal to entrepreneurs that Dubai is serious about maintaining its competitive edge.”The UAE’s free zones remain one of the region’s strongest draws for international investors, offering advantages such as 100% foreign ownership, tax exemptions, simplified licensing, and streamlined regulations. Across the Emirates, more than 40 free zones cater to different sectors, making them a key driver of the country’s diversification strategy. The program has been welcomed as particularly beneficial for first-time investors seeking a cost-effective entry into the market.A spokesperson for Dahhan Business Services added, “The Zero-Service-Fee Track is designed to help entrepreneurs focus on what they do best - growing their businesses - while we take care of the complexities of company formation. We believe this will generate significant momentum for new ventures looking to gain a foothold in the UAE.”“Setting up through Dahhan was incredibly smooth,” said Maria Lopez, a recent client. “The zero-fee option made it possible for me to launch my startup in Dubai much sooner than expected.”With over 13 years of experience assisting startups, SMEs, and international clients, Dahhan Business Services has built a reputation for guiding businesses through the complexities of the UAE’s regulatory landscape. Company representatives say the new track reflects their ongoing commitment to supporting economic diversification and fostering innovation.About Dahhan Business Services:Dahhan Business Services is a trusted business setup provider in Dubai, offering comprehensive solutions for free zone and mainland company formation, PRO services, bank account set up, trademark registration, and more. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and client satisfaction, Dahhan Business Services helps businesses establish a strong foothold in the UAE market.

