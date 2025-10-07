Web3 Gaming Market Anticipated to Grow at 22.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Web3 Gaming Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Web3 Gaming Market In 2025?

The size of the web3 gaming market has expanded significantly over the past few years. It's predicted to increase from $32.33 billion in 2024 to $39.65 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. This rapid growth during the historical period can be traced back to the increased adoption of cross-chain compatibility in games, heightened focus on community governance and player voting, increasing fascination with tokenized in-game economies, increasing implementation of decentralized finance (DeFi) features in gaming, and growing demand for interoperable digital assets across different games.

Expectations are high for the web3 gaming sector, with predictions suggesting enormous growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach $88.57 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This growth over the forecast period is believed to be due to the rise in developer tools for blockchain game creation, a surge in cross-platform play facilitated by blockchain incorporation, an increased desire for transparent and equitable gameplay, escalated global internet connectivity bringing in more participants, and an uptick in user adoption of wallets and crypto payment methods. The top trends forecasted for this period include zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), layer 2 scaling solutions, the non-fungible token (NFT) standard, decentralized storage systems, cross-chain bridges, smart contract oracles, and real-time blockchain data indexing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Web3 Gaming Market?

The rising curiosity in gaming based on blockchain technology is predicted to drive the expansion of the Web3 gaming market in the future. This form of gaming uses blockchain technology to allow for absolute ownership of in-game assets through secure and clear-cut transactions. It allows gamers to purchase, trade, and sell digital assets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), paving the way for novel earning and engagement opportunities. The surge in blockchain-based gaming largely attributes to the emergence of play-to-earn models, which provide players with real-world monetary values for their in-game achievements. This fiscal incentive draws an expanding user base looking for both entertainment and additional income possibilities. Web3 gaming aids blockchain-based gaming by supplying decentralized platforms that uphold secure asset ownership and apparent transactions. It allows for the smooth inclusion of blockchain attributes, subsequently augmenting player command and stimulating vivacious, community-oriented ecosystems. For instance, DappRadar, a US-based Web3 technology firm, reported in July 2024 that Q2 2024 represents the most outstanding quarter for blockchain gaming investments since Q3 2022, with $1.1 billion garnered, denoting a 314% surge from the preceding quarter. Hence, the escalating curiosity in blockchain-based gaming supports the expansion of the Web3 gaming market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Web3 Gaming Industry?

• Wemade Co. Ltd.

• Animoca Brands Corporation Limited

• Mythical Inc.

• Immutable Pty Ltd.

• Fractal Gaming Inc.

• Dapper Labs Inc.

• LeewayHertz Technologies Inc.

• Illuvium Pty Ltd.

• The Sandbox

• Decentraland Foundation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Web3 Gaming Market In The Globe?

Principal businesses in the web3 gaming market are concentrating their efforts on incorporating groundbreaking technologies such as Ethereum’s Layer-2 technology. This implementation is meant to heighten scalability, lower transaction costs, and enrich the overall gaming experience, all while ensuring smooth asset compatibility across decentralized platforms. Ethereum’s Layer-2 technology serves as a scaling solution that rests above the Ethereum mainnet and processes transactions either off-chain or in bulk, thus enhancing speed, minimizing fees, and securing the network. For instance, in January 2024, Australia's Immutable Pty Ltd introduced a zkEVM blockchain that is designed to deliver scalable, zero-gas gaming experiences while offering full Ethereum compatibility. This setup allows developers to create high-functioning Web3 games with effortless user integration. The zkEVM blockchain from Immutable, constructed purposely for gaming, offers zero-gas transactions for game players, complete Ethereum compatibility, and easy integration with widely-used game development tools like Unity and Unreal Engine. In addition to that, it features smart contract support that is tailored for gaming application, allowing for a quicker and more scalable game launch on Layer 2.

What Segments Are Covered In The Web3 Gaming Market Report?

The web3 gaming market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Game Type: Puzzle And Trivia Games, Role-Playing Games (RPGs), Sports And Racing Games, Strategy Games, Virtual Worlds, Other Game Types

2) By Mode: Play-To-Earn (P2E), Free-To-Play (F2P), Subscription-Based, Hybrid Models

3) By Device Type: Personal Computer (PC) Or Desktop, Mobile, Consoles, Virtual Reality (VR) Or Augmented Reality (AR)

4) By In-Game Purchase: U.S. Dollar (USD), Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), Other In-Game Purchases

5) By End-Use: Casual Gamers, Hardcore Gamers, Investors Or Speculators, Collectors, Community Builders

Subsegment:

1) By Puzzle And Trivia Games: Word Games, Quiz-Based Games, Logic Puzzle Games, Memory Games, Sudoku-Style Games, Blockchain-Based Trivia Contests

2) By Role-Playing Games (RPGs): Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs), Action Role-Playing Games (RPGs), Turn-Based Role-Playing Games (RPGs), Blockchain-Based Fantasy Role-Playing Games (RPGs), Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Character-Based Games, Sci-Fi Role-Playing Games (RPGs)

3) By Sports And Racing Games: Fantasy Sports Games, Non-Fungible Token (NFT)-Based Football Games, Blockchain Racing Simulators, Play-To-Earn Car Racing Games, Cricket And Basketball Web3 Games, eSports-Integrated Games

4) By Strategy Games: Real-Time Strategy Games (RTS), Turn-Based Strategy, Tower Defense Games, War And Empire Building Games, Blockchain Chess Or Board Strategy Games, Resource Management Games

5) By Virtual Worlds: Metaverse Platforms, Sandbox Gaming Worlds, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Land Ownership Games, Social Interaction Worlds, Digital Real Estate Games, Open-World Blockchain Simulators

6) By Other Game Types: Card Games, Casino And Gambling Games, Music And Rhythm Games, Horror-Themed Blockchain Games, Educational Games, Mixed-Genre Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Web3 Gaming Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market in web3 gaming. However, by 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to overshadow all other areas by achieving the highest growth rate. The Web3 Gaming Global Market Report 2025 includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

