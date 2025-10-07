Vacuum Bag Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Vacuum Bag Market From 2024 To 2029?

The scale of the vacuum bag market has considerably expanded in the past few years. Its expansion is projected to continue from $1.13 billion in 2024 to reach $1.22 billion in 2025, with the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at 8.7%. Multiple factors have fueled this growth during the historic period including an increase in the use of vacuum cleaners in households, growth in demand from meat and cheese packaging sector, more rigorous hygiene requirements in the hospitality industry, an increase in pharmaceutical packaging, and an increase in pet owners which has consequentially increased the frequency of home cleaning.

An expansion in the vacuum bag market is anticipated in the coming years, with its value projected to reach $1.68 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The projected growth during this period can be attributed to factors like the increasing demand for long-lasting food items, the proliferation of grocery and meal kit services, the rising consumption of ready-to-eat and sous vide products, and the expansion in healthcare and eldercare facilities. Another contributing factor is the increasing need for protective barrier packaging in export shipments. Major trends that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period include innovations in mono-material recycle-ready polyethylene vacuum bags, advancements in biodegradable plant-based resin for vacuum pouches, improvements in ethylene vinyl alcohol barrier optimization, and research and development in the field of high-efficiency particulate air-compatible dust bag media, along with innovations in shrink bag structures for more energy-efficient thermal processing.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Vacuum Bag Market?

The surge in the need for vacuum packaging in the food industry is predicted to advance the expansion of the vacuum bag market. The concept of vacuum packaging in food entails eliminating air from the package pre-seal to maintain freshness, improve shelf life, and thwart spoilage. The climbing requirement for vacuum packaging in food is due to the emphasis on minimizing food wastage, as end consumers, retailers, and food processors are in pursuit of packaging answers that impede spoilage and prolong useability. The vacuum bag contributes to vacuum packaging in food by offering robust, impermeable, and pliable bags that hold perishable items fresh for a prolonged timeframe during storage and circulation. For example, in December 2023, as per ReFED, an American non-profit body centered on minimizing food wastage, 88.7 million tons of food remained unsold or unconsumed in the US in 2022, approximately 38% of the food supply, costing enterprises and consumers around $473 billion. As a result, the rising requirement for vacuum packaging in food is fueling the growth of the vacuum bag market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Vacuum Bag Market?

Major players in the Vacuum Bag Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Winpak Ltd.

• The Vollrath Company LLC

• ULMA Packaging

• LAVA Vakuumverpackung GmbH & Co. KG

• Sunkey Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd.

• Buergofol GmbH

• Allfo GmbH & Co. KG

• Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

• Orved S.p.A.

• Franz Mensch

What Are The Top Trends In The Vacuum Bag Industry?

Leading companies in the vacuum bag market are directing efforts towards technological innovations such as reusable sealing mechanisms, in a bid to reduce single-use plastic and prolong vacuum storage lifespan. Such technologies utilize robust, easy-to-clean, and BPA-free substances to manufacture vacuum bags which can be reused several times while still maintaining their airtight sealing efficiency. For example, in May 2022, FoodSaver, an American vacuum sealing firm, introduced their Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags. These bags are not only BPA-free but also compatible with both handheld and countertop vacuum sealing machines from FoodSaver. Their durability and effortless hand-washing make them ideally designed for multiple uses, with the additional advantage of preserving food for extended durations, minimizing food wastage, and providing an environmentally-friendly alternative to single-use vacuum bags. The zipper layout facilitates easy opening and resealing of food items, ensuring no compromise on freshness. Moreover, this product offers customers an economical solution since these bags can be reused rather than disposed of following a single usage.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Vacuum Bag Market Segments

The vacuum bag market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Flat Vacuum Bags, Stand-Up Vacuum Bags, Vacuum Seal Bags, Ziplock Vacuum Bags, Specialty Vacuum Bags

2) By Material: Plastic Vacuum Bags, Foil Vacuum Bags, Paper Vacuum Bags, Biodegradable Vacuum Bags

3) By Capacity: Small Vacuum Bags (Up To 1 Liter), Medium Vacuum Bags (1 To 5 Liters), Large Vacuum Bags (Over 5 Liters)

4) By Application: Food Packaging, Clothing And Textiles, Medical Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Consumer Goods Packaging

5) By End-User: Household, Hotels And Hospitality, Healthcare Facilities, Manufacturing Units, Educational Institutions

Subsegemnts:

1) By Flat Vacuum Bags: Single Layer Flat Vacuum Bags, Multi Layer Flat Vacuum Bags, High Barrier Flat Vacuum Bags, Perforated Flat Vacuum Bags

2) By Stand Up Vacuum Bags: Single Layer Stand Up Vacuum Bags, Multi Layer Stand Up Vacuum Bags, Window Stand Up Vacuum Bags, Resealable Stand Up Vacuum Bags

3) By Vacuum Seal Bags: Embossed Vacuum Seal Bags, Smooth Vacuum Seal Bags, High Barrier Vacuum Seal Bags, Heavy Duty Vacuum Seal Bags

4) By Ziplock Vacuum Bags: Single Layer Ziplock Vacuum Bags, Multi Layer Ziplock Vacuum Bags, Transparent Ziplock Vacuum Bags, Colored Ziplock Vacuum Bags

5) By Specialty Vacuum Bags: Foil Vacuum Bags, Retort Vacuum Bags, Steamable Vacuum Bags, Anti Static Vacuum Bags

Which Regions Are Dominating The Vacuum Bag Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Vacuum Bag Global Market Report, North America is noted as the most substantial contributor for the year 2024. The report also forecasts Asia-Pacific to exhibit the swiftest growth in this market in the predicted period. In its coverage, the report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

