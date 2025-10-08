Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for artificial intelligence (AI) within in vitro diagnostics (IVD) has seen substantial growth recently. The market is projected to expand from $2.57 billion in 2024 to $3.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. Factors contributing to growth during the historical period include an escalating shortage of health care professionals and radiologists, an increase in government and regulatory support for AI-based diagnostics, a rise in the use of AI in genomic and molecular diagnostics, increased recognition of the accuracy of AI-enabled diagnostics among clinicians, and growing accessibility of cloud-based AI diagnostic solutions.

The market size for artificial intelligence (AI) used in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, and its value will reach $5.94 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. This expected growth can be connected to the expanding need for quick and precise diagnostic findings, the increasing occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases, the growing requirement for bespoke and exact medicine methodologies, a heightened emphasis on the early detection and prevention of diseases, and a rise in the digitization of healthcare and the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs). Key trends during this forecast period include the enhancement of deep learning for pathology and imaging, the invention of fully automated high-capacity analyzers, the inclusion of natural language processing in diagnostic reporting, advancements in AI-powered remote diagnostic platforms, and the fusion of AI with wearable and point-of-care devices.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in in vitro diagnostics (ivd) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28120&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market?

The growing need for customized medical care is anticipated to boost the artificial intelligence (AI) in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market's expansion. Personalized medicine, a healthcare strategy that tailors prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to an individual's genetic make-up, lifestyle, and environment, is on the rise. As genomic data advances and sequencing technologies improve, more precise, targeted, and effective treatments designed for specific patients can be developed. By analyzing intricate diagnostic information, AI in IVD assists in personalized medicine by spotting unique disease patterns in patients. This in turn facilitates accurate, timely and customised treatment decisions. For example, as stated by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit entity, in February 2024, the FDA enhanced their approvals for new personalized treatments for rare disease patients from six in 2022 to 16 in 2023. The latest approvals for 2023 also involve seven cancer drugs and three for other diseases and conditions. As such, the expanding need for personalized medicine is spurring the growth of the AI in IVD market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Diagnostics GmbH

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Illumina Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Tempus Labs Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry?

Leading businesses in the artificial intelligence within the in vitro diagnostics industry are prioritizing the creation of superior solutions, such as CE-IVDR-certified transparent AI platforms. These platforms aim to improve diagnostic precision, simplify processes, and promote individualized patient care. A CE-IVDR-certified transparent AI platform is a type of AI system, compliant with EU regulatory standards, for in vitro diagnostics that offers clear, auditable and comprehensible decisions. For instance, in May 2025, the UK-based diagnostic testing company, Diagnostics.ai, introduced PCR.AI – an intelligent solution designed to expedite and enhance PCR diagnostics. This platform interprets real-time PCR diagnostic results with over 99.9% accuracy and clearly illustrates the derivation of each result, ensuring regulatory compliance and fostering clinical trust. This contributes to improved laboratory efficiency, decreased errors, and facilitates easy compliance with molecular diagnostics' regulatory requirements.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (AI) in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Robotics Process Automation, Deep Learning

3) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid

4) By Application: Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory Testing, Pathology, Genomics, Personalized Medicine

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Diagnostic Algorithms, Data Analytics Platforms, Decision Support Systems

2) By Hardware: Laboratory Instruments, Imaging Devices, Point-Of-Care Devices

3) By Services: Consulting And Implementation, Maintenance And Support, Training And Education

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in in vitro diagnostics (ivd) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Landscape?

For the year under review in the Global Market Report 2025 for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), North America emerged as the leading region. It is noted that the fastest growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ai In Medical Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-diagnostics-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In The Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-the-diagnostic-global-market-report

Ai In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.