Gigabits Cloud Offers 1-Click Hardened AMIs for Secure AWS Deployments

Gigabits Cloud provides reliable and secure 1-Click OS and software installs on AWS Marketplace, simplifying open-source software deployment for businesses.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gigabits Cloud, a leading AWS cloud infrastructure provider with over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, offers 1-Click hardened Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) through AWS Marketplace. The service addresses the growing demand for secure, efficient cloud deployment solutions as organizations seek to reduce configuration time while maintaining robust security standards.

Manual server configuration can consume substantial DevOps resources, and security hardening requires specialized expertise. Gigabits Cloud's pre-configured images aim to reduce this operational overhead by providing ready-to-deploy solutions that include security updates, firewall configurations, and optimized network protocols.

"Organizations deploying cloud infrastructure require solutions that balance security requirements with operational efficiency," said Mr. Samuel Evan, Head of Marketing at Gigabits Cloud. "Our hardened AMIs provide DevOps teams with pre-configured images that meet security standards while enabling rapid deployment."

The service includes multiple distribution options:

• Linux variants covering popular open-source distributions.

• Windows Server configurations.

• Specialized software packages for specific use cases.

• 1-Click deployment capability on Amazon Web Services.

Each image includes security features configured at the operating system level, reducing the manual steps typically required during server provisioning. The images provide scalability within AWS environments, allowing organizations to adjust resources based on operational demands.

Gigabits Cloud's approach focuses on simplifying cloud operations for technical teams. The pre-configured nature of the AMIs eliminates multiple configuration steps, while built-in security features address common vulnerability concerns. Organizations can deploy instances through AWS Marketplace, accessing the images directly within their existing cloud infrastructure.

The company's experience in IT infrastructure informs its approach to cloud solutions. With over 15 years in the industry, Gigabits Cloud has developed expertise in operating system configuration and software deployment. This background supports the development of images that reflect current security practices and performance optimization techniques.

DevOps engineers working with AWS infrastructure can evaluate images through AWS Marketplace. The 1-Click deployment model integrates with existing AWS workflows, allowing teams to incorporate the images into their standard provisioning processes. The service supports organizations managing multiple deployments, providing consistency across instances.

Mr. Samuel Evan noted, "Cloud security and deployment efficiency remain priorities for organizations across sectors. By offering pre-hardened images, we provide teams with a foundation that addresses both concerns."

The service supports businesses operating at various scales, from organizations establishing an initial cloud presence to enterprises managing complex multi-instance environments. The images are available through AWS Marketplace, where users can access technical specifications and deployment options.

Organizations interested in evaluating the hardened AMIs can visit the Gigabits Cloud website for detailed information about available distributions and security configurations. Additional resources, including technical documentation and implementation guidance, are available through the company's blog.

For more information about Gigabits Cloud's 1-Click hardened AMIs and AWS deployment solutions, visit https://gigabitscloud.com/ or explore technical resources at https://gigabitscloud.com/blog/.

About Gigabits Cloud

Gigabits Cloud is an AWS cloud infrastructure provider offering 1-click deployment of pre-configured operating systems and software images through the AWS Marketplace. With over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, the company delivers both open-source and commercial software images designed for on-demand launch in cloud environments. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Gigabits Cloud serves customers seeking reliable and secure cloud computing solutions. Its offerings focus on simplifying cloud operations while ensuring strong security standards and optimized performance.

Contact Details:

Wilmington, DE 19806

USA

Support(at)gigabitscloud(dot)com

