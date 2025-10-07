Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the micro-drone market propelled by unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) has witnessed robust growth. Projected growth trends indicate a rise in market value from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.29 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Several factors have contributed to this growth in the historic period. Key factors include increased demand for surveillance in battlefields, expanded defense modernization schemes, emerging need for swift tactical reconnaissance, steady incorporation of drones in ground vehicles, and heightened emphasis on force protection as well as situational awareness.

Rapid expansion is projected for the micro-drone market initiated by unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) over the next few years. It's estimated that by 2029, it will burgeon to $2.15 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The surge throughout the forecast period is credited to factors such as the burgeoning utilization of unmanned systems in military applications, heightened demand for continuous surveillance, rising emphasis on autonomous threat detection, the integration of micro-drones with UGVs, and an escalating requirement for improved situational awareness. Trends to watch out for during the forecast period encompass advancements in autonomous navigation, AI-enabled threat detection development, compact launch systems innovation, secure communication links progression, and the growth of multi-mission payload integration.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Market Landscape?

The escalation in investments aimed at defense modernization is predicted to fuel the growth of the UGV-launched micro-drone industry. These investments specifically pertain to the financial resources committed to enhancing military abilities through up-to-date technologies, equipment, and systems to boost operational excellence. This increased commitment can be attributed to countries striving to upgrade their military capabilities to strengthen security, upgrade operational productivity, and embed state-of-the-art technologies to preserve strategic dominance. Such investments in defense modernization foster technological dominance by incorporating sophisticated systems like UGV-launched micro-drones, which improve situational comprehension, augment battlefield efficacy, and bolster force safeguarding. For instance, as reported by the European Union (EU), a Belgium-based government agency, in May 2025, both China and Russia are set to inflate their defense budgets by 2025, with Russia's defense spending predicted to escalate to 9% of GDP from 6% in 2023, outweighing that of EU member states in terms of purchasing power equilibrium. Hence, the rise in defense modernization investments is fostering the expansion of the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV)-launched micro-drone industry.

Who Are The Top Players In The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Market?

Major players in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rheinmetall AG

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• InfiniDome Ltd.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG

• DJI Innovations

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Industry?

Leading enterprises in the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) propelled micro-drone domain are emphasizing the development of technological advancements like the hardened launch-and-dock system. This system offers a sturdy, autonomous platform for military and security operations. As a hardy vehicle attachment, it is designed to operate micro-unmanned ground vehicles (UAVs) autonomously even in the toughest circumstances, including severe weather, treacherous terrain, and active combat zones. For example, in September 2023, Teledyne FLIR LLC, a US-based advanced imaging and sensing solutions provider, introduced a novel system, the Black Recon Vehicle Reconnaissance System. This system, boasting a revolutionary design, allows personnel to autonomously release and retrieve micro-UAVs from within military vehicles. This capability enables constant reconnaissance, surveillance, and target pinpointing ahead of advancing troops. It also provides real-time situational knowledge in demanding conditions without putting operatives in danger due to external factors.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Market

The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV)-launched micro-drone market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Fixed-Wing Micro-Drones, Rotary-Wing Micro-Drones, Hybrid Micro-Drones

2) By Launch Mechanism: Automated, Manual

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By Application: Military And Defense, Surveillance And Reconnaissance, Search And Rescue, Law Enforcement, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Government, Commercial, Civil, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed-Wing Micro-Drones: Long Endurance Drones, High Speed Drones, Tactical Reconnaissance Drones, Surveillance Drones

2) By Rotary-Wing Micro-Drones: Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters, Vertical Takeoff And Landing Drones

3) By Hybrid Micro-Drones: Tilt-Rotor Drones, Convertiplane Drones, Multi-Mode Drones, Variable Geometry Wing Drones

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)-Launched Micro-Drone Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for unmanned ground vehicle (UGV)-launched micro-drones. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will display the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the global UGV-launched micro-drone market includes data from North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

