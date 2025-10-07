ICONIC Network Unveils the Next Generation of AI-Ready Flexible Data Centers with European Launch in Frankfurt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC Network, a pioneer in next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of its European expansion, starting with the deployment of its AI-ready, flexible edge data centers in Frankfurt, Germany. This marks a significant milestone in ICONIC’s mission to redefine how computing power is built, deployed, and utilized in the era of artificial intelligence.

At the core of ICONIC’s breakthrough is its modular data center pod technology—a system engineered to transform underutilized commercial properties into high-density, AI-optimized infrastructure hubs. By requiring minimal CapEx, deploying in a fraction of the time of traditional builds, and scaling seamlessly, ICONIC’s model enables cities and enterprises to keep pace with the surging demand for low-latency, energy-efficient compute capacity.

“Our plans for Frankfurt are more than a regional rollout—it’s a step toward building the backbone of the AI-driven economy,” said Steve Pass, CEO of ICONIC Network. “Generative AI, smart mobility, immersive applications, and 5G all demand infrastructure that is local, resilient, and sustainable. ICONIC is delivering precisely that: AI-ready data centers designed for the heart of Europe’s cities.”

Unlike traditional hyperscale builds, ICONIC’s plug-and-play pod system integrates directly into existing buildings, rooftops, and even outdoor urban environments—making it possible to deliver up to 350kW per rack in spaces previously unsuitable for high-performance computing. This flexibility empowers commercial landlords to unlock new revenue streams, boost property value, and align with ESG and digital transformation goals.

The upcoming Frankfurt deployments are the first step in a pan-European rollout, with upcoming edge locations planned in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and other high-demand markets where land, power, and regulatory constraints hinder legacy operators.

“This is the infrastructure the future of AI requires,” said Moses Gottlieb, Executive Chairman of ICONIC Network. “ICONIC is not simply building data centers—we are building a distributed, defensible network that enables enterprises, governments, and cloud providers to compute securely, sustainably, and closer to their users than ever before.”

ICONIC is also a portfolio company of MGF Investment Holdings Limited, a private family investment holding company with diverse global investments across technology, real estate, energy, and advanced industrial ventures.

http://iconicnetworks.ai

Media Contact media@iconicnetworks.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.