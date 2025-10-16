Activewear Market Overview, Trends, Growth, and Forecast Analysis to 2032

Activewear Market

The activewear industry report covers key companies such as Nike, Inc. (U.S.), ADIDAS AG (Germany), Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.), and Others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global activewear market was valued at USD 320.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 605.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This robust growth is driven by the rising adoption of fitness-oriented lifestyles, increased participation in sports and outdoor activities, and the growing influence of athleisure fashion globally.The increasing number of fitness-conscious individuals is fueling market growth as more people integrate sports and fitness into their daily routines. This cultural shift towards healthier lifestyles has boosted the demand for athletic wear worldwide. The industry now serves not only athletes but also a broader set of customers seeking active lifestyles, which significantly contributes to the global market share.Competitive Landscape:Market Players to Emphasize Product Launches to Stay CompetitiveThe activewear industry is characterized by intense competition. Key players are focusing on product innovation and launching new lines to achieve product differentiation and maintain their market position. For example, recent launches include ultra-lightweight running sneakers and technologically advanced footwear.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:• Nike, Inc. (U.S.)• ASICS Corporation (Japan)• Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.)• ADIDAS AG (Germany)• New Balance (U.S.)• Skechers USA., Inc. (U.S.)• Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.)• PUMA SE (Germany)Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Activewear Market, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample of this Report:Activewear Market Trends:The increasing participation of women in sports and outdoor activities has become a significant driver of growth in the global activewear market. This surge is closely linked to the rising visibility of international and national women’s sports events such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the WTA Tour, and the WNBA Championships. Prominent female athletes like Serena Williams and Billie Jean King have also served as influential role models, inspiring more women to engage in athletic pursuits. Additionally, the expansion of digital and social media platforms has amplified the representation of women in sports, further encouraging participation. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, female athletes in NCAA-sponsored programs in the U.S. grew from 29,977 in 1971–72 to 215,486 in 2020–21, with their share of college athletes rising from 15% to 44% during the same period. This cultural shift has significantly boosted demand for women-specific activewear that combines performance, comfort, and style, prompting brands to prioritize innovation and inclusivity in their product offerings.Segmentation:Wide Range of Design and Size Options Fuels Demand for Activewear ApparelBased on product, the global activewear market is segmented into apparel, footwear, and others. The apparel segment is dominating the global activewear market share as these clothes come in a vast variety, offering a wider range of options for customers to choose from.Increasing Focus On Health & Wellbeing Boosts Product Popularity Among FemalesBased on end-user, the market is segmented into male and female. The female segment dominates the global market as more women are taking interest in enhancing their overall health and wellbeing.Lucrative Advantages Offered by Offline Stores Makes Them Preferred Distribution ChannelsBased on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and e-commerce/online stores. The offline segment dominates the global activewear market as these distribution channels offer a wide range of benefits, such as giving customers the freedom to physically inspect the product and facilitating a smooth product return cycle.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.Report Coverage:The report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects, such as leading companies, product analysis, end-users, and distribution channels. Besides, it offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments.Drivers and Restraints:Rising Participation in Sports and Technological Integration to Accelerate GrowthThe rising participation in sports and outdoor activities among all age groups, from the youth to the elderly, is fueling market growth. Furthermore, the integration of technology and product innovation is a significant driver. Companies are launching advanced products, such as sneakers with 3D printed midsoles and smart threads that capture biometric data, which appeal to tech-savvy consumers and accelerate product sales.However, the climate change risks associated with the apparel sector, particularly the high carbon footprint of synthetic fibers used in production, are expected to challenge the expansion of the activewear market.Ask For Customization:Regional Insights:North America Leads with Strong Fitness Culture and Athleisure TrendNorth America holds the dominant share of the global market, with a value of USD 109.85 billion in 2024. This is driven by an increasing emphasis on health and fitness, high participation in recreational activities, and the significant trend of blending athletic wear with casual everyday fashion (athleisure).Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's large population, particularly in China and India, provides a vast customer base, and its status as a major hub for raw materials and manufacturing facilitates smooth supply chain operations.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:• March 2024: Columbia Sportswear Company announced the opening of its new store in Ahmedabad, India.• September 2023: New Balance launched its new version of the Fresh Foam X series with the latest Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 shoes.• October 2022: Under Armour, Inc. introduced its running shoe line under the UA HOVER Phantom 3 brand for athletes and trainers.• October 2022: PUMA SE opened one of its largest experiential stores in Mumbai, India, featuring dedicated sections for men, women, and children, along with a customization studio.Read Related Reports: Functional Apparel Market Size , Share

