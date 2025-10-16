Luxury Watch Market Valued at USD 53.69 Billion in 2024, Set for Strong Expansion

Luxury Watch Market

The luxury watch industry report covers key companies such as ROLEX.ORG (Switzerland), The Swatch Group Ltd (Switzerland), Financière Richemont SA, and Others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The Global Luxury Watch Market size was valued at USD 53.69 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 59.97 billion in 2025 to USD 134.53 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period.The demand for high-end timepieces is being driven by the rising trend of collectible watches, premium craftsmanship, and brand prestige. A luxury watch is a high-end timepiece characterized by craftsmanship, customization, and materials. These watches are considered functional timekeeping devices and symbols of status, elite craftsmanship, and style. The rising popularity of pre-owned luxury will create renewed consumer interest in the luxury watches segment.Competitive Landscape:Market Players Participate in Industry Events to Showcase Latest DesignsKey players in the market are actively participating in prestigious watch exhibitions and events to showcase their latest creations to a global audience. These companies are focused on innovation and expanding their product portfolios to cater to a broad customer base.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:• ROLEX.ORG (Switzerland)• The Swatch Group Ltd (Switzerland)• Financière Richemont SA (Switzerland)• PATEK PHILIPPE SA (Switzerland)• Audemars Piguet (Switzerland)• Seiko Watch Corporation (Japan)• Breitling (Switzerland)• LVHM (France)• Richard Mille (Switzerland)• Bell & Ross (France)Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Luxury Watch Market, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample of this Report:Segments:Increasing Demand for Traditional Craftsmanship to Drive Mechanical SegmentBy type, the market is bifurcated into mechanical and electronic. The mechanical segment is expected to dominate due to the intricate craftsmanship and the rich history and heritage associated with these timepieces, making them a status symbol.Rising Demand for Metal Bracelets to Augment Chain-Based Segment GrowthBy band type, the market is segmented into chain-based and strap-based. The chain-based segment held the largest share in 2023, driven by its durability and the versatility of materials like stainless steel and precious metals.Professional Services at Physical Outlets to Increase Sales through Offline StoresBy distribution channel, the market is divided into offline stores and online channels. The offline segment dominates, as specialty stores provide an exclusive and luxurious shopping experience, strong brand imaging, and essential after-sales services.Report Coverage:The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, focusing on leading product types and prominent manufacturers. It highlights the latest market trends, key industry developments, and several factors driving market expansion.Drivers and Restraints:Rising Technical Innovation and Expanding Product Ranges to Accelerate GrowthManufacturers are consistently adopting innovative technologies to enhance the technical aspects of their timepieces, including features like step counting, heart rate monitoring, and automatic date and time adjustment. Furthermore, prominent manufacturers are strategically broadening their product portfolios with a diverse range of materials, colors, and sizes to align with consumer preferences and current fashion trends, which is expected to fuel market growth. The growing demand for luxury goods as status symbols also contributes to market expansion.However, the rising circulation of counterfeit products is expected to challenge the expansion of the luxury watch market.Regional Insights:Asia Pacific Leads with Rising Disposable Income and Strong Economic GrowthAsia Pacific dominated the market with a 41.72% share in 2024, driven by rapid economic growth in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and a growing high-income demographic with increasing interest in high-end timepieces.Meanwhile, North America is the fastest-growing market, driven by a concentration of affluent consumers and a strong presence of luxury boutiques in major cities.Ask For Customization:Key Market Trends• Limited Editions & Brand Collaborations: Companies are leveraging events and anniversaries to release exclusive collections, as seen with Omega’s “Seamaster 300M Paris 2024” edition.• Increased Female Targeting: While historically male-dominated, the market is now seeing increased attention to women’s luxury watches with bold designs and smaller sizes.• Customization and Personalization: Consumers are opting for watches that reflect individuality, pushing brands to offer personalized dials, straps, and engravings.• Sustainability Focus: As eco-consciousness rises, brands are moving toward sustainable materials and ethical sourcing, enhancing long-term brand loyalty.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:• January 2024: The Swatch Group introduced a new watch by collaborating with subsidiary brands Blancpain and Swatch, inspired by a new ocean.• March 2023: PATEK PHILIPPE SA unveiled a new addition to its Calatrava collection, a luxury travel watch with a rose-gold case and a dual time zone function.• August 2023: Breitling launched a limited edition of ultralight sports watches to celebrate the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship events.The global luxury watch market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing demand for personalized and collectible timepieces, and ongoing technological innovation. 