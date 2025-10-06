Caddo Mills offers 50% off second and third month rent to highlight new smart security features

Caddo Mills Climate Storage offers new tenants 50% off months two and three.

CADDO MILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caddo Mills Climate Storage is strengthening its commitment to customer security with the introduction of Smart Storage Units. Powered by StorageDefender technology, these upgraded units feature motion detection and instant text alerts, giving tenants added peace of mind when storing household goods, business inventory, or vehicles.To celebrate this upgrade, Caddo Mills Climate Storage is also offering new tenants 50% off the second and third months’ rent. This limited-time promotion makes it easier for residents and businesses to access secure, climate-controlled storage at an affordable rate. Located in Caddo Mills, the facility combines modern features, flexible unit sizes, and 24/7 access to meet a wide range of storage needs.Caddo Mills Climate Storage provides a wide variety of unit types and sizes to meet diverse needs:- Climate-Controlled & Non-Climate Units – Ideal for protecting furniture, electronics, and antiques from Texas heat and humidity.- Drive-Up Units – Convenient for quick loading and unloading.- Vehicle & RV Storage Caddo Mills, TX – Spacious areas for cars, boats, and RVs, with secure access points.- Eco-Friendly Solar-Powered Facility – Supporting sustainability while lowering operational costs.The facility is designed for tenant ease. Online reservations and account management make renting simple, while month-to-month leases offer flexibility. Customers can select from a range of sizes—from compact 5x5 spaces to oversized 12x50 units—tailored for personal, commercial, or recreational use.Strategically located along I-30 Frontage Road , Caddo Mills Climate Storage is easily accessible to residents of Caddo Mills, Royse City, Greenville, Nevada, Union Valley, Josephine, and surrounding communities. The convenient location ensures smooth drop-offs and pick-ups for both residential and commercial customers.Satisfied tenants consistently praise the facility’s security, cleanliness, and attentive staff:“Five stars all the way for Caddo Mills Climate Storage! From the moment I contacted them, their customer service was truly outstanding. The staff has always been incredibly helpful, patiently answering all my questions and guiding me through the rental process with ease. They are friendly, professional, and genuinely seemed to care about ensuring I found the perfect storage solution for my needs. Roland Elliott”About Caddo Mills Climate StorageCaddo Mills Climate Storage provides tailored storage solutions through climate-controlled units, drive-up access, vehicle and RV parking, solar-powered infrastructure, and a full suite of digital conveniences. The goal is to offer secure, stress-free, sustainable storage experiences and value under one roof.For more details or to claim the 50% off promotion, visit https://www.caddomillsclimatestorage.com/ Address: 4701 I-30 Frontage Rd. Caddo Mills, TX 75135

