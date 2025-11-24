Advanced Composites Market Trends Highlight Growth Opportunities Driven by Aerospace and Aircraft

Advanced composites Market, by Resin Type

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global advanced composites market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing adoption of carbon fiber and S-glass fiber composites in the aerospace & defense sector, rising demand across various end-use industries, and rapid industrialization in developing economies.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Advanced Composites Market by Product Type, Resin Type, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031”, the global market generated $34.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $88.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11557 Market Drivers:- Growing adoption in aerospace & defense: Carbon fiber and S-glass fiber composites are increasingly used in aircraft structures due to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and durability.- Rising demand across industries: Automotive, wind energy, electronics, medical, and marine sectors are widely integrating carbon fiber composites for performance enhancement and lightweighting.- Industrial expansion in emerging economies: Countries across Asia-Pacific and Latin America are investing heavily in infrastructure and industrial manufacturing, driving demand for advanced materials.- Challenges: High production cost and availability of substitutes remain barriers to widespread adoption.- Opportunities: New technologies in wind energy and rising global vehicle production offer significant future growth potential.Segmental Highlights:-1. By Product TypeCarbon Fiber – Leading & Fastest-Growing Segment- Held three-fifths of the market share in 2021- Expected to maintain dominance through 2031- Registered the highest CAGR of 10.3%- Widely used in aerospace due to exceptional durability, heat resistance, and lightweight properties2. By Resin TypeThermoplastic Resins – Largest & Fastest-Growing Segment- Accounted for nearly three-fifths of market revenue in 2021- Projected to retain the lead with a CAGR of 10.3%- Popular due to strong thermal resistance, dimensional stability, and electrical insulation capabilities3. By End-Use IndustryAerospace & Defense – Dominant and Highest CAGR- Contributed three-fifths of total market revenue in 2021- Expected to maintain leadership with CAGR of 10.5%- Growth driven by extensive use in next-generation military and commercial aircraft4. Regional Analysis:-Asia-Pacific – Largest Market- Held two-fifths of global revenue in 2021- Growth supported by expanding aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing industries in China, India, and JapanNorth America – Fastest-Growing Region- Expected CAGR: 10.3% (2022–2031)- Strong demand from automotive, aerospace, and wind energy sectorsKey Industry Players:- Hexcel Corporation- Owens Corning- Huntsman International LLC- ST Advanced Composites- Solvay- Momentive- DuPont- SGL Carbon- Toray Industries, Inc.- TEIJIN LIMITEDThese players focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, capacity expansion, and technological advancements to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-composites-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

