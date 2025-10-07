Surge Protection Devices Market to Reach US $4.84 Billion by 2029

Surge Protection Devices Global Market Report 2025

Surge Protection Devices Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Surge Protection Devices Market?

The market size for surge protection devices has experienced robust growth over the recent years. It is anticipated to expand from $3.22 billion in 2024 to $3.50 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The historical growth is due to factors such as increased occurrences of power surges, the upscaling demand for the protection of electrical equipment, a surge in incidents involving lightning strikes, a rise in industrial automation, and the expanding utilisation of renewable energy sources.

Anticipated to enjoy robust growth in the upcoming years, the market size of surge protection devices is predicted to escalate to $4.84 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The escalation during the forecast period is ascribed to the rise of urbanization and infrastructure projects, increased focus on workplace safety, growth of smart grid installations, the surge in demand for the protection of data centers, and growing residential construction activities. The forecast period is also likely to witness major trends such as the progression of surge protection technology, advanced integration into smart home systems, the creation of compact and efficient devices, innovation in protection solutions with multiple functions, and improvements in monitoring and diagnostics features.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Surge Protection Devices Global Market Growth?

The surge protection devices market is predicted to grow, spurred by the widespread use of electronic systems. Electronic systems, which are clusters of devices that manage and regulate electrical signals to accomplish practical tasks, are on the rise due to escalations in the demand for smart, interconnected devices, these facilitate automation and communication in daily life. Surge protection devices safeguard these electronic systems from sudden voltage surges, maintaining their safety and dependability. For example, Japan's consumer electronic equipment production saw a significant surge in May 2023, according to the Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a Japan-based trade association, reaching $217.83 million (32,099 million yen), a 127.0% rise from May 2022. Consequently, the expanding use of electronic systems is the driving force behind the growth of the surge protection devices market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Surge Protection Devices Market?

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Legrand S.A.

• Phoenix Contact Ltd.

• Bourns Inc.

• nVent Electric Plc

• Littelfuse Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Surge Protection Devices Sector?

Key players in the surge protection devices market are channeling their efforts into creating advanced systems, like external light-emitting diode (LED) indicators, to heighten the protection of electric systems and equipment. They are also designing these devices to simplify monitoring and notify about needed servicing. A typical external LED indicator provides a visual prompt on a surge protection device showing it's functional status and signals when service or maintenance is necessary. For instance, Littelfuse, a US electronics firm, introduced its National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) style surge protective device (SPDN) series in June 2023. The series is engineered to protect equipment from microsecond transient overvoltage incidents. The features of these devices include more precise protection modes (line-to-neutral, line-to-ground, and neutral-to-ground) packed in a small size, perfect for situations with space restrictions. They integrate a stacked metal oxide varistor (MOV) architecture to improve transient voltage protection, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 1283 filters to minimize disruptions, and thermally safeguarded MOVs coupled with external LEDs for effortless maintenance and dependable performance in various industrial landscapes.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Surge Protection Devices Market Report?

The surge protection devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Hard-Wired, Plug-In, Line Cord, Power Control Devices

2) By Power Rating: 0-50 kA, 50.1-100 kA, 100.1-200 kA, 200.1 kA And Above

3) By Application, Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4) By End-Use: Commercial Complexes, Data Center, Industries And Manufacturing Units, Medical, Residential Buildings And Spaces, Telecommunication, Transportation, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Hard-Wired: Wall Mounted, Panel Mounted, Din Rail Mounted, Outdoor Enclosure

2) By Plug-In: Single Outlet, Multiple Outlet, Portable Unit, Receptacle Mounted

3) By Line Cord: Standard Line Cord, Heavy Duty Line Cord, Flexible Cord, Shielded Cord

4) By Power Control Devices, Switches, Relays, Circuit Breakers, Timers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Surge Protection Devices Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Surge Protection Devices, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. It is foreseen that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The report incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

