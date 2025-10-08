Melbicom Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence with Tokyo Data Center Launch

Melbicom’s Tokyo Launch Slashes Latency by 71% for Asia-Pacific Customers

Melbicom opens a Tokyo data center, offering ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth hosting and EU-grade privacy for enterprises expanding across APAC.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbicom, the EU-headquartered Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, announces the opening of its Tokyo data center, delivering ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth infrastructure, and localized hosting for enterprises expanding in Northeast Asia.

Global Network, Local Advantage

Directly connected to Japan’s leading Internet Exchanges — BBIX, JPIX, and JPNA — the Tokyo facility offers short, resilient routes to users across APAC, reducing latency by an average of 71%. Redundant network paths and high-capacity uplinks ensure real-time responsiveness for gaming, fintech, streaming, AI inference, and SaaS workloads.

Bare Metal Performance, VPS Affordability

Customers can choose from pre-assembled models or fully customizable bare-metal servers — offering up to 100 Gbps ports, predictable performance, and enhanced data integrity — or cost-efficient VPS plans that deliver similar flexibility at a fraction of hyperscaler costs. Transparent bandwidth models allow seamless scaling without unpredictable bills.

EU Provider, High Standards — A True Alternative to Hyperscalers

Melbicom offers a secure, privacy-focused alternative to U.S. hyperscalers. This ensures governance consistency across multi-region deployments while enabling localized hosting in Japan for accelerated regional performance.

Gateway to APAC Growth

The new Tokyo location strengthens Melbicom’s global network, giving customers a clear strategic advantage. It aligns with major industry trends, including the rise of hybrid and multi-location strategies, tightening data sovereignty mandates, and high-performance infrastructure. This expansion offers businesses a direct gateway into one of APAC’s fastest-growing digital markets.

Availability

Tokyo dedicated servers and VPS plans (Linux & Windows) are now available for order. Reach out to Melbicom to design a solution precisely matched to your performance, compliance, and expansion objectives.

