Kevin Rhodes Joins Zeta Energy as Chief Product Officer

Kevin Rhodes

Zeta Energy, a company that has developed a world-leading lithium-sulfur battery, announced today that Kevin Rhodes will join Zeta as Chief Product Officer.

We are so grateful to have the opportunity to bring on Kevin. His knowledge and experience are a perfect match with Zeta Energy’s development projects.” — Tom Pilette

Kevin Rhodes has exceptional experience in the development of batteries and advanced powertrains. After earning his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering in 2011, he joined Ford Motor Company where he spent eight years managing the development of electric vehicles, batteries, plug-in vehicle infrastructure and more. He then brought those skills and experience to AVL, one of the world's leading mobility technology companies, and later went on to join Lyten, where he helped to build their lithium sulfur battery and battery management systems. He subsequently went on to help Caterpillar Incorporated develop batteries, fuel cells, chargers, and energy storage system (ESS) products to support the Caterpillar global electrified product line.Dr. Rhodes' deep experience in the development of batteries, battery management systems, and electrification infrastructure makes him an exceptional fit for Zeta Energy, which is currently developing lithium sulfur batteries for a wide range of mobility solutions, automation and robotics, military applications and more. As noted by Zeta Energy Chief Executive Officer, Tom Pilette , "We are so grateful to have the opportunity to bring on Kevin. His knowledge and experience are a perfect match with Zeta Energy's development projects. We are excited to see Kevin's contributions to Zeta's success."Zeta Energy has developed a sulfurized carbon material that harnesses the exceptional energy density of sulfur, while preventing the "polysulfide shuttle" effect. Sulfur has long been of interest for batteries because its energy density is many times higher than that of traditional lithium-ion battery materials. Furthermore, Zeta's batteries are manufactured in the United States, and because sulfur is inexpensive and widely abundant, Zeta's batteries can be made with a short domestic supply chain, at a cost significantly less than other rechargeable battery alternatives.About Zeta EnergyZeta Energy is a US-based privately held company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta Energy's batteries eliminate the use of critical materials such as graphite, cobalt, manganese and nickel. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, with over sixty patents and applications. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from ARPA-E and the World Materials Forum.

