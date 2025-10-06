Bleaching Clay Market Evolution by 2031 - Disruptive Innovations, Regional Insights, and Growth Opportunities

Bleaching Clay Market Overview

The market growth is primarily driven by the rising need for purification of used industrial oils, fostering sustainable operations and environmental protection

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the growing focus on the purification of industrial oils to promote sustainability and a green environment, coupled with the increasing consumption of vegetable oils, is propelling the growth of the global bleaching clay market According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Bleaching Clay Market by Product Type (Activated Bleaching Clay, Natural Bleaching Clay) and Application (Industrial Oil, Mineral Oil and Waxes, Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," the global bleaching clay industry was valued at $0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:- The market growth is primarily driven by the rising need for purification of used industrial oils, fostering sustainable operations and environmental protection. Additionally, growing vegetable oil consumption among consumers further fuels market demand.- However, price fluctuations, raw material unavailability, and high R&D and plant setup costs pose challenges to market expansion. On the other hand, the emergence of biofuels as a sustainable energy alternative is expected to open lucrative opportunities for industry players in the coming years.Segment Insights:By Product Type- Activated Bleaching Clay accounted for more than two-thirds of the market share in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. It is widely used for removing pigments, dyes, and contaminants in edible oils and can be easily filtered post-treatment.- Natural Bleaching Clay is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031, driven by its use in palm oil purification to remove harmful 3-MCPD and glycidyl esters, as well as in biofuel treatment applications.By Application- The Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of global demand. Bleaching clays help improve oil color, odor, and shelf life by removing impurities such as chlorophylls, carotenoids, and oxidation compounds.- The Mineral Oil and Waxes segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, attributed to the growing use of bleaching clays in reducing Poly Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH) and enhancing product quality.Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of total revenue, and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% through 2031. This growth is fueled by the region's expanding industrial output, strong import-export activities, rising consumer demand, and capital investments in mineral oil and wax production.Leading Market Players:- AMC (UK) Ltd.- Arkema SA- Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd.- Clariant AG- DuPont- EP Minerals- U.S. Silica Company- HRP Industries- Musim Mas- Oil Dri Corporation of America- Qingdao Qiancheng Minerals Co., Ltd.- Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.- Sinoma Attapulgite Clay Co. Ltd.- Taiko Group of Companies- The W Clay Industries Sdn.- Tianjin Yuanjing Bentonite Minchem Co. Ltd.

About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

