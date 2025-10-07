Steel Ball Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

Steel Ball Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Steel Ball Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Steel Ball Market Size And Growth?

The size of the steel ball market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $3.95 billion in 2024 to $4.22 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The expansion noted in the historic era is due to heightened demand associated with industrial uses, an amplified emphasis on operational efficiency, an increase in applicability in the car industry, an enlargement of production abilities, and surging incorporation in heavy machinery.

In the coming years, the steel ball market is predicted to experience robust growth, escalating to a value of $5.39 billion by 2029, with a 6.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to an amplified need for precision elements, growing demands for superior-grade materials, increasing investments into automated solutions, the widening usage in renewable energy sectors, and ongoing infrastructure development projects. The forecast period is expected to see significant trends such as advancements in manufacturing technologies, innovative product designing, increased funding for research and development, creation of environmentally-friendly substitutes, and progress in automation-centered production strategies.

Download a free sample of the steel ball market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27852&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Steel Ball Market?

The steel ball market is expected to thrive due to the escalating demand from the cement industry. The cement sector, specified as the industry involved in the production and distribution of cement - a core binding agent in construction and infrastructure, is on the rise due to urbanization and infrastructural development. The increased number of construction projects heightens cement use. Steel balls contribute to the cement industry by facilitating the efficient grinding and crushing of raw materials in mills, a process crucial for creating cement powder. They enhance milling productivity, reduce energy consumption and optimize the overall production process, thus similarly aiding large-scale construction and infrastructure projects. In January 2023, the Geological Survey, a US-based governmental agency, reported that US cement production touched 95 million in 2022, up from 93 million in 2021. Consequently, this heightened demand from the cement industry is triggering growth in the steel ball market. The growth of the steel ball market is also being motivatied by the rising production of electric vehicles, due to growing EV adoption and the need for precision components. Electric vehicles (EVs) refer to cars that run on rechargeable batteries or fuel cells for electric motors, rather than usual internal combustion engines. These vehicles emit lower emissions, increase energy efficiency, and decrease dependence on fossil fuels. The surging acceptance of EV's is also in response to increasing ecological concerns because they produce fewer emissions, aiding in the battle against air pollution and climate change. Steel balls serve to enhance EV production by offering precision parts for motors, bearings, and drivetrain, essential for seamless and effective functioning. They raise performance, resist friction, and extend the lifespan of crucial EV components, supporting the creation of efficient and reliable electric vehicles. For instance, in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental entity, EV sales reached 3.5 million in 2023, illustrating a 35% increase from 2022. Hence, the increased production of electric vehicles is driving the growth of the steel ball market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Steel Ball Market?

Major players in the Steel Ball Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SKF Group

• GMS Ball

• Dong'e Shandong Steel Ball Group Company Limited

• Hartford Technologies Inc.

• Amatsuji Steel Ball Manufacturing Company Limited

• Sunrise Steel Ball Company Limited

• RGPBALLS Società a Responsabilità Limitata

• Global Precision Ball & Roller Inc.

• CCR Products LLC

• Kwality Ball Private Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Steel Ball Industry?

Leading steel ball market companies are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions like steel ball valves, aimed at enhancing durability, accuracy, and effectiveness within the industrial and automotive sectors. Steel ball valves are fluid control mechanisms that manage liquid or gas flow through a pipeline utilizing a spherical steel ball with a middle opening that twists to initiate or halt flow. For instance, in June 2024, BLÜCHER GmbH, a stainless steel drainage and protective solutions firm based in Denmark, introduced the BLÜCHER ball valve. Constructed with stainless steel (316/CF8M), this BLÜCHER steel ball valve is designed for long-term performance and expanded efficiency across various vessels. Furthermore, its design enables the isolation of particular sections of piping systems, making it apt for managing black water, grey water, and food waste in both vacuum and gravity-driven systems. Its user-centric design reduces time consumption and possibility of installation mistakes by eliminating the requirement for additional adapters or flanges.

How Is The Steel Ball Market Segmented?

The steel ball market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Chrome Steel, Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors Or Wholesalers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Mining, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chrome Steel: High Carbon Chrome Steel, Low Carbon Chrome Steel

2) By Stainless Steel: Martensitic Stainless Steel, Austenitic Stainless Steel, Ferritic Stainless Steel

3) By Carbon Steel: High Carbon Steel, Low Carbon Steel, Medium Carbon Steel

4) By Other Product Types: Ceramic Steel Balls, Plastic Balls, Brass Balls, Tungsten Carbide Balls

View the full steel ball market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-ball-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Steel Ball Market?

In the Steel Ball Global Market Report of 2025, Asia-Pacific led as the biggest market in 2024 and is anticipated to have the quickest growth rate going forward. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Steel Ball Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Tool Steel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tool-steel-global-market-report

Rolled And Drawn Steel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rolled-and-drawn-steel-global-market-report

Flat Steel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flat-steel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.