pressrelations Accelerates International Expansion With Strengthened North American Appointments

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- pressrelations , a leading provider of cross-channel media monitoring and media intelligence, is advancing its international growth strategy and strengthening its presence in the United States and Canada. With the appointments of Johannes Burk (Head of Global Business Development) and Peter Mathewson (Senior Manager, Strategic Bids & Proposals North America), the company is expanding its local expertise and further underscoring the importance of the North American market within its global expansion.Johannes Burk brings more than a decade of industry experience, having held senior positions at leading international media intelligence companies. With a deep understanding of the North American market and his long-standing involvement with FIBEP, the global media intelligence association, he plays an integral role in pressrelations’ international growth strategy, focusing on building brand presence and strengthening the company’s position in the United States and Canada.“Our hybrid approach combines cutting-edge AI technology with genuine human expertise and the highest service standards. This combination offers a fresh alternative to legacy providers and is designed to resonate with all customer groups. Our clients can expect tailored, reliable, and high-quality solutions,” emphasizes Burk.Peter Mathewson, appointed as Senior Manager, Strategic Bids & Proposals North America, contributes extensive industry expertise and a proven track record in the sector. Together with Burk, he will help expand pressrelations’ customer base and support both local and global clients with innovative solutions.In close collaboration with colleagues across Europe and Asia - including teams in China, the DACH region, and most recently France - Burk and Mathewson will also further develop strategic offerings for pressrelations’ international enterprise clients. This enhanced North American presence allows the company to deliver an even stronger package to globally operating corporations that already rely on its services.“With our international footprint and strong local teams, we are able to support global corporations seamlessly across markets. Strengthening our presence in North America enables us to provide an even more comprehensive package for international enterprise clients who expect both global reach and local expertise,” adds Burk.“The US is a key part of our international expansion strategy. It is a highly dynamic, trendsetting market that adapts quicker than others to new technologies, which makes it a great opportunity for innovation. With our proprietary platform NewsRadar® and our innovative approach, pressrelations offers a fully integrated solution that meets the evolving demands of PR professionals and emerges as an attractive alternative to legacy players,” says Fady El-Murr, Managing Director of pressrelations.About pressrelationsFor more than 20 years, pressrelations has supported companies and organizations in planning and managing their communications. More than 1,000 clients worldwide from a wide range of industries rely on the company’s services. With an international team at 12 locations, pressrelations provides comprehensive solutions for media monitoring, media analysis, and trend research. The company’s platform NewsRadarenables clients to create and distribute PR and communication content, and subsequently capture, link, and analyze it in real time – for effective and data-driven communications.

