Looks for Lease Launches B2B Platform Enabling Fashion Retailers to Offer Turnkey Circular Rental Experiences

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly four years of development, Looks for Lease is officially launching its circular fashion platform: a technology-enabled B2B solution designed to help retailers transition into the rental economy. Founded by supply chain and operations expert Nyleve Henry and co-founded by enterprise technology expert Truman Boone, Looks for Lease gives fashion brands and retailers the tools to offer rental-based inventory options that are frictionless, sustainable, and tailored to consumer preferences.“We’ve built Looks for Lease with retailers in mind—understanding their pain points, their systems, and how they think about inventory, margin, and sustainability,” said Nyleve Henry, CEO at Looks for Lease. “Our platform provides all the operational back-end they need to confidently step into the circular economy without having to reinvent their business model.”Looks for Lease grew out of Henry’s early work in the entertainment industry, where she began leasing wardrobe looks to stylists and on-screen productions in 2018. Since then, the startup has evolved into a robust tech platform that streamlines the entire lifecycle of garment rentals from customer checkout to cleaning, returns, and restocking.Henry’s vision is rooted in her background in supply chain management across the global consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. “There’s a reason retailers have hesitated to dive into rentals—it’s complicated,” she said. “We remove that complexity by creating a system that works for them, operationally and financially.”Looks for Lease enables fashion brands to monetize existing inventory more efficiently by offering rental as an integrated experience. The backend platform connects e-commerce storefronts with fulfillment, reverse logistics, and data analytics to manage garment condition, cleaning cycles, and availability in real-time.Retailers can launch their rental offering in just a few weeks by plugging into Looks for Lease’s infrastructure, which includes seamless integration with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms; real-time inventory visibility and garment tracking; integrated logistics for shipping, returns, and cleaning; analytics dashboards with wear-rate, usage, and sustainability metrics; and flexible terms to lease inventory back from Looks for Lease if needed.The launch comes at a time when consumer expectations are shifting rapidly toward access over ownership. Circular fashion is no longer just a sustainability buzzword. It’s becoming a business imperative. Looks for Lease is enabling brands to future-proof their business models while delivering value to a new generation of conscious consumers.“Rentals used to be seen as something just for formalwear or niche brands. That’s changing,” said Henry. “Today’s shopper is looking for flexibility, sustainability, and affordability. Retailers that don’t offer those options risk losing relevance.”Looks for Lease received early support from Southern California’s innovation network, including Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics and 4th Sector Innovations. The company is currently in active conversations with mid-size fashion retailers and boutique brands eager to pilot the platform.“The Leatherby Center and 4th Sector gave me the structure to take what had been a solo entrepreneurial effort and evolve it into a scalable, fundable business,” said Henry. “That support helped me clarify the value proposition, build the team, and go to market with confidence.”Looks for Lease was co-founded by Truman Boone, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, an enterprise technology expert with experience building virtual commerce platforms and enterprise systems for several Fortune 500 companies. The core team includes the CEO, CTO, two senior software engineers including Zachary Bullough, who has built and maintains internal AI solutions to innovate within the future of virtual commerce—and a creative director.With the platform now launched, Looks for Lease is focused on onboarding retail partners, expanding its logistics network, and raising additional funding to accelerate growth. Henry sees significant demand in the coming years—not just among fashion retailers but also among brands seeking to meet their ESG goals.“Our long-term goal is to make rentals just as common as purchases in a shopper’s journey,” Henry said. “And we want to be the operating system that powers that future.”About Looks for LeaseLooks for Lease is a B2B fashion-tech company helping retailers launch and manage circular, rental-based inventory systems. Its platform provides end-to-end rental logistics, real-time tracking, and seamless integration with e-commerce storefronts, making it easy for brands to participate in the circular economy. Founded by supply chain expert Nyleve Henry, Looks for Lease is based in Southern California and supported by Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and 4th Sector Innovations. For more information, please visit https://looksforlease.com/ About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from over 100 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: www.chapman.edu.About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. 