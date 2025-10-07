Event Tech Stack Launches with the Cinematic Premiere of Dream Stack, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Driven Event Tech

Dream Stack Premiere

Dream Stack marks the launch of Event Tech Stack, a unified, AI-powered platform built to streamline planning and transform events.

Event Tech Stack ushers in a new era of assistive AI, uniting registration, streaming, engagement, and analytics in one platform that boosts creativity and frees planners from outdated systems.” — Peter Vanek, CEO & Founder, Event Tech Stack

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Tech Stack (ETS) today announced the world premiere of Dream Stack, a cinematic short film livestreaming October 15, 2025, on YouTube and EventTechStack.com . The premiere marks the official debut of ETS, a next-generation platform that unites registration, streaming, engagement, analytics, and AI-assisted design in one ecosystem for event professionals.“At every conference and conversation, we hear how AI is reshaping the world, yet the events industry has largely been a bystander,” said Peter Vanek, CEO of Event Tech Stack. “That changes now. ETS introduces the era of assistive AI in events with intelligent tools that think with you, adapt to your needs, and accelerate creativity. Our AI Event Builder empowers professionals to meet the demands of a faster, more dynamic world with the same innovation driving every other industry forward.”Filmed at Moonlight Studios in Chicago’s West Loop, Dream Stack departs from traditional software launches with a cinematic style inspired by dystopian storytelling. The film represents the liberation of planners from fragmented, outdated systems and the arrival of a unified, intelligent platform designed for speed, security, and imagination.“Our goal was to bring simplicity, power, and intelligence together,” said Alexia Neubauer, Vice President of Product at Event Tech Stack. “From registration and attendee management to live streaming, engagement, and analytics, ETS delivers everything in one secure, scalable platform. The AI Event Builder is just one example of how we are using intelligent tools to elevate the human side of event creation.”ETS connects every stage of the event lifecycle, from planning and registration to delivery and performance insights. The platform is supported by enterprise-grade compliance, analytics, and real-time engagement features.The Dream Stack livestream premieres October 15 at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube and EventTechStack.com. Following the event, the film will be available on demand, and ETS will begin offering live platform demos.About Event Tech StackEvent Tech Stack (ETS) unifies registration, streaming, engagement, and analytics in a single, secure platform powered by assistive AI. Founded by brother-sister team Peter Vanek and Alexia Neubauer, ETS merges decades of expertise in live events, production, and software innovation to help planners design, manage, and measure experiences faster, smarter, and with greater creative freedom.Media Contact:Clara Arcopress@evntstack.com

Dream Stack Livestream 10.15.25

