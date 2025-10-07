LR Consulting Unveils New Brand & Website to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

LR Consulting launches a new brand and website to empower women entrepreneurs with tailored business, marketing, and digital strategies designed for Womanhood.

My vision has always been to create a platform where women in business feel supported, capable, and equipped — we’re launching a space of empowerment, strategy, and community.” — LaNisha Rene, CEO

LOCUST GROVE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LR Consulting Unveils New Brand & Website to Empower Women EntrepreneursLR Consulting Enterprise, LLC (doing business as LR Consulting Firm) is proud to announce the launch of its newly refreshed brand and website. Built “for Womanhood,” LR Consulting strengthens its commitment to educating, encouraging, motivating, and empowering female entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams without sacrificing other important facets of life.Unlike generic consulting firms, LR Consulting was founded on the belief that a woman can—and should—thrive professionally without giving up the personal values, roles, or relationships she holds dear. The brand bridges “womanhood and business,” recognizing the unique challenges women face in building a business while balancing life’s demands. Whether it’s supporting a mom-preneur launching her first venture or a growing entrepreneur rethinking her marketing strategy, LR Consulting offers expert, personalized, and hands-on support to drive sustainable growth.At its core, LR Consulting provides business and marketing services tailored specifically for women-owned and minority-owned businesses. The firm’s service offerings include:● Startups & Business Restructuring● Strategic & Marketing Planning● Website Development & Content Marketing● SEO & Digital Marketing● Graphic Design & Branding‘My vision has always been to create a platform where women in business feel supported, capable, and equipped. With our new website, we’re not just launching a site — we’re launching a space of empowerment, strategy, and community,” said La’Nisha Rene, Founder & CEO of LR Consulting.The new site is designed with clarity and purpose. Users can:● Explore full-service descriptions and solutions● View portfolio of past clients & successes● Easily schedule consultations and payments (“Easy Pay”)● Access a Resource Center blog offering guidance such as “How to Attract the Right Audience” and “12 Marketing Must-Haves for Your New Business”To access the new website and learn more about LR Consulting, visit: https://lrconsultingent.co/ About LR Consulting Enterprise, LLCHeadquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, LR Consulting Enterprise, LLC works with private women-owned businesses to amplify their visibility, streamline operations, and cultivate brands that resonate deeply with their core audiences. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality marketing and business consulting services, the firm stands as a trusted partner for female entrepreneurs seeking both professional growth and personal fulfillment.Contact:LR Consulting Enterprise, LLCLa’Nisha Rene, Founder & CEOPhone: (678) 702-9878Email: info@lrconsultingent.coWebsite: www.lrconsultingent.co

LR Consulting Firm. We empower women in entrepreneurship.

