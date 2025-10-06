Jet Set Pets Launches New York City Dog-Friendly Events Hub, Weekly Wet Noseletter, and Social Media Community

Jet Set Pets New York City Jet Set Pets NYC Events Coverage Jet Set Pets Local Coverage of Dog-Friendly Places in NYC

Jet Set Pets debuts New York City hub highlighting dog-friendly events, local experiences, and resources for urban pet parents.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jet Set Pets, the Ulti-Mutt Guide to Pet-Friendly Travel & Local Adventures, is excited to announce the launch of its New York City Dog-Friendly Events Hub, a new platform connecting city-dwelling pet parents with the best dog-friendly happenings across all five boroughs—and beyond.The NYC Dog-Friendly Events Hub on Jet Set Pets features a regularly updated calendar of yappy hours, dog parades, park meet-ups, rescue events, brunches, bar parties, and seasonal celebrations, giving New York pet parents an easy way to plan outings and connect with the city’s vibrant community of dog lovers. From Manhattan’s waterfront patios to Brooklyn’s beer gardens and Queens’ local markets, Jet Set Pets makes it easy to sniff out the best dog-friendly events every week.To complement the events calendar, Jet Set Pets has also launched the Jet Set Pets NYC Wet Noseletter, a free weekly email packed with upcoming events, pet-friendly hotspots, local stories, and travel inspiration for city pups and their humans. Each edition offers curated tips for living—and exploring—with dogs in NYC, plus recommendations for exciting getaways to nearby dog-friendly destinations.The Jet Set Pets community can also stay connected through dedicated NYC social media channels, including the brand’s new Instagram @jetsetpetsnyc, Facebook, and TikTok accounts—each spotlighting local dog-friendly places, events, rescue opportunities, and real-time updates from around the city.“New York City is one of the most exciting and dog-loving places in the world,” said Christi Scofield, Founder of Jet Set Pets. “From Central Park playdates to rooftop movies, the city has endless ways to enjoy life with your pup. Our new NYC events hub, Wet Noseletter, and social community make it easier than ever for pet parents to discover, connect, and explore our great city with their four-legged family members.”Get Started:About Jet Set PetsJet Set Pets is The Ulti-Mutt Guide to Pet-Friendly Travel & Local Adventures, featuring expertly curated recommendations for dog-friendly hotels, restaurants, bars, parks, beaches, trails, and events across the U.S. With thriving local hubs in Tampa Bay and New York City—and more to come—Jet Set Pets connects pet parents to the best places and experiences to enjoy with their furry best friends.Media Contact:Ted ScofieldJet Set Pets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.