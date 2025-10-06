Justly Prudent secures $2.35M jury verdict for officer fired for refusing to falsify testimony

Officer Mohamed Magassouba is now Chief of Police of the Capitol Heights Police Department in Maryland.

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREENBELT, MD - On October 3, 2025, a federal jury delivered a powerful verdict in favor of Officer Mohamed Magassouba, awarding him $2.35 million in damages against Prince George's County after an 8-day trial. The jury found that the County engaged in a persistent campaign of retaliation against Officer Magassouba over nearly 30 months, which constituted an unlawful hostile work environment for which he was entitled to recover damages. According to Officer Magassouba, the retaliation began 9 years into his career after he refused to falsify testimony to protect another officer from accountability. The jury's landmark verdict sends a clear message that law enforcement agencies cannot punish officers who choose integrity over institutional loyalty.Officer Magassouba's story is one of unwavering principle in the face of overwhelming pressure. During his more than 10 years of service with the Prince George's County Police Department, he maintained a spotless record with zero use-of-force incidents. His exemplary career came to an abrupt end when he refused to alter his testimony regarding an incident in which a White officer used a leg-sweep takedown while arresting a Black mother who was walking home from work with her son. Instead of being celebrated for his honesty, Officer Magassouba was targeted with retaliation that ultimately cost him his job. The jury's substantial $2.35 million award recognizes both the harm he suffered and the importance of protecting whistleblowers in law enforcement.Since his termination from Prince George's County Police Department, Officer Magassouba has continued to demonstrate the qualities that made him an outstanding officer. In 2024, he was named Officer of the Year by the Capitol Heights Police Department. He now serves as the Department's Chief of Police, where he continues to embody the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. The jury's verdict not only vindicates Officer Magassouba personally but also affirms a critical principle: officers who stand up for truth and refuse to participate in cover-ups must be protected, not punished. The case serves as proof that justice can prevail even against powerful institutions, and it stands as an inspiration to all law enforcement professionals who prioritize their oath to serve the public over pressure to protect wrongdoing."Today's verdict confirms what the evidence has shown all along—the targeted retaliation that Officer Mohamed Magassouba suffered at the hands of Prince George's County was unlawful," said Attorney Jordan D. Howlette , who represented Officer Magassouba in the trial. "We are grateful to the jury for their time, their diligence, and their dedication to rendering a verdict that is both fair and just.""This decision is also a message to government officials and law enforcement leaders in Prince George's County that the days of protecting wrongdoers and punishing those who tell the truth are over. For too long, systemic corruption and discrimination have been allowed to flourish unchecked. Today's outcome signals that accountability is no longer optional. I, and my amazing team of legal professionals at Justly Prudent , will always fight on behalf of the people in the pursuit of justice."The case is Mohamed Magassouba v. Prince George's County, et al. (Case No. 8:23-cv-00767-TJS), filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

