Carmen Maria Montiel Highlights 'Faith, Family & Freedom' Agenda at Afrovibes TV & Radio’s TX-18 Candidate Forum

Carmen Maria Montiel

At an Afrovibes TV forum, Montiel outlined priorities on safety, border, flooding, costs, and education before Nov. 4 election.

Families in TX-18 deserve neighborhoods that are safe, infrastructure that actually works, and a government that is accountable” — Carmen Maria Montiel

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmen Maria Montiel, a Republican candidate for Texas’s 18th Congressional District, presented her policy priorities at a recent Afrovibes TV & Radio multi-candidate forum in Houston. Speaking to voters from across District 18, Montiel emphasized border security, cost of living, public safety, infrastructure and flooding mitigation, healthcare access, and parental rights in education—framing her platform around “faith, family, and freedom.”

“Families in TX-18 deserve neighborhoods that are safe, infrastructure that actually works, and a government that is accountable,” Montiel said following the forum. “My focus is practical: protect our communities, reduce burdens on small businesses and working families, and ensure taxpayer dollars deliver results.”

Highlights of Montiel’s stated priorities included:

Border Security & Immigration: Support for law-and-order policies at the border to deter trafficking and fentanyl flows, while prioritizing legal pathways.

Economy & Affordability: Address inflation pressures on families and small businesses; reduce regulatory burdens to expand opportunity.

Public Safety: Back community-based crime prevention and strong collaboration with law enforcement to improve trust and outcomes.

Infrastructure & Flooding: Increase transparency around allocations and prioritize projects that measurably reduce flood risk.

Healthcare & Social Services: Expand patient-centered choices while improving support for seniors, veterans, and vulnerable residents.

Education & Parental Rights: Advance school choice and classroom transparency; encourage family engagement to raise academic performance.

Montiel connected her personal story to her policy outlook. “I came to the United States for freedom and opportunity. Those values shaped my family, my work, and the way I’ll serve this district,” she said.

“The purpose of our forums is to give voters a clear look at where each candidate stands,” said Philip Balonwu, Owner of Afrovibes TV & Radio Station. “We appreciate the candidates who participated and engaged directly with District 18 residents.” The full Afrovibes TV & Radio debate recording is available here.

The special election for Texas’s 18th Congressional District is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Voters residing in TX-18 will choose a representative to complete the remainder of the current term.

About Carmen Maria Montiel

Carmen Maria Montiel is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House in Texas’s 18th Congressional District. A Houston-based business professional and community advocate, she centers her platform on public safety, economic opportunity, parental rights in education, infrastructure and flooding resilience, patient-centered healthcare, and constitutional freedoms. For more information, visit www.Carmen4Congress.com.

About Afrovibes TV & Radio

Afrovibes TV & Radio is a Houston-based media network producing news, public-affairs programming, entertainment, and community forums across broadcast and digital platforms, with a focus on issues that matter to Greater Houston audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.