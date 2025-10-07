Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals Named Most Innovative Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Company 2025

Global Award honors excellence, resilience & innovation in healthcare & pharmaceuticals for outstanding contribution to driving progress in concussion care

Our concussion drug, OXE103 is the forefront of scientific solutions and is a potential disrupter in post-concussion care for the millions of concussion sufferers in the U.S. and across the globe.” — Dr. Michael Wyand, CEO of Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Health & Pharma announced today that Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals won its award for Most Innovative mTBI Company 2025. Global Health & Pharma’s Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards 2025 honor the businesses and innovators that are revolutionizing the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries.Dr. Michael Wyand, CEO of Oxeia, stated, “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to developing an effective concussion therapy to address the prolonged and often debilitating symptoms of concussion. Our concussion drug, OXE103 is the forefront of scientific solutions and is a potential disrupter in post-concussion care for the millions of concussion sufferers in the U.S. and across the globe.”Oxeia is a clinical stage biotech company developing a drug treatment for concussion to address underlying neuro-metabolic dysfunction and axonal injury. The company completed its Phase 2a pilot study of OXE103 at the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC) in 2023 and plans to start a larger, multi-site randomized trial in 2026 . A robust treatment effect was observed across all study endpoints. The endpoints were reduction in symptom burden and improvement in quality of life. The OXE103 responder rate was 85% vs. a baseline of 33%.The study results suggest a potentially effective treatment for concussion which could change the lives of thousands that suffer from post-concussion symptoms for sometimes months and years after injury. For more information about the Phase 2a trial, visit: www.oxeiabiopharma.com ABOUT THE STUDYThe trial enrolled participants within 28 days of injury who were highly symptomatic at screening. The goal of this Phase 2a study was to reduce symptom burden with OXE103 treatment. Measures of cognition and balance were also tracked to provide objective assessment of recovery.About OXE103OXE103 is synthetic human ghrelin, an endogenous hormone. OXE103 freely crosses the blood-brain barrier and is now being tested in humans to potentially treat concussions by addressing underlying neuro-metabolic dysfunction and axonal injury. OXE103 uniquely targets the hippocampus region of the brain, an area important for cognition and memory. Treatment with OXE103 has been shown in numerous animal and laboratory studies to restore normal energy metabolism, increase appetite, and reduce the toxic effects of reactive oxygen species that form in low energy states.About Oxeia BiopharmaceuticalsHeadquartered in Boston, MA, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals is a privately held clinical stage biotech company developing drug treatments for concussion and underlying neuro-metabolic dysfunction. For more information, please visit: http://www.oxeiabiopharma.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.