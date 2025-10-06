PastWipe in Confidential Talks with Global Buyers Over Groundbreaking Data-Neutralization Patent

PastWipe

Owner of the U.S. patent System and Method for Attestation-Based Data Neutralization signals strategic talks with states, tech platforms, and private investors.

This is not just a patent sale — it’s the opportunity to own a capability that rewrites the economics of data theft and reshapes political and business narratives around data sovereignty.” — Ralph Ehlers

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PastWipe (owner: Ralph Ehlers) today announced it is in confidential discussions with multiple sovereign, corporate and private parties regarding the sale or strategic transfer of a unique U.S. patent titled System and Method for Attestation-Based Data Neutralization . The technology — designed to make exfiltrated or stolen datasets non-usable while preserving lawful access and auditability — is being considered as a strategic asset by governments, cloud and security platforms, and family-office buyers.In parallel, PastWipe is making the RepSec protocol — an open, interoperable post-exfiltration control protocol invented by the same team — available as a free standard to promote rapid adoption and global interoperability. Buyers may opt for exclusive commercial rights to the patent and associated branding while the RepSec protocol remains available as a baseline public standard.“We are rapidly evaluating the best path that secures immediate impact for states and enterprises while ensuring the protocol becomes a global technical standard,” said Ralph Ehlers, founder of PastWipe. “This is not just a patent sale — it’s the opportunity to own a capability that rewrites the economics of data theft and reshapes political and business narratives around data sovereignty.”Why it matters:National Security — renders exfiltrated data unusable to criminal or adversarial actors while preserving lawful audit & attestation.Political & Communications Impact — ownership of this patented capability creates a powerful narrative: an entity can credibly claim to neutralize hacks rather than merely respond to them.Commercial Deployment — suitable for cloud providers, national government deployments, critical infrastructure, and regulated sectors (finance, health, defense).Global Reach — while the patent is an assignable asset, the RepSec protocol can be adopted globally as an interoperability standard.Process & next steps:PastWipe is seeking confidential, binding expressions of interest (EOI) from qualified parties. Interested buyers will be asked to sign a mutual non-disclosure, and serious offers should be accompanied by a demonstrable deposit to secure a 30-day exclusivity window. Further deal structuring and staged payments will be provided on request.Contact (for confidential interest only):Ralph Ehlers — Confidential Briefing CoordinatorWebsite: https://pastwipe.com Notes to editors: PastWipe’s patent filing and RepSec protocol documents can be made available after a mutual NDA. The RepSec protocol is being presented as an open interoperability specification to accelerate global trust and adoption.

