LEESOL’s ‘blissol’ Moves From Kickstarter Success to U.S. Healthcare Expansion

Successful Kickstarter Campaign, Growing Indiegogo InDemand Momentum, and Strategic Partnership with Altosbiz Pave the Way for U.S. Healthcare Market Entry

We’re proud to deliver our first products to backers on schedule and to begin the next stage of our journey: introducing blissol to the U.S. healthcare market in partnership with Altosbiz.” — Julie Yoon, CSO

SEOUL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEESOL, an innovative South Korean wellness technology company, announced today that its flagship product blissol has successfully completed its Kickstarter campaign and is now enjoying strong demand on Indiegogo InDemand. Building on this global interest, the company will enter full-scale production in October 2025 and begin shipping to early backers in mid-October, delivering on its promise of timely fulfillment and bringing blissol’s unique benefits directly to consumers around the world.

Campaign Momentum and Customer Enthusiasm

Launched on Kickstarter earlier this year, blissol surpassed its funding goals within days and attracted a diverse base of backers from North America, Europe, and Asia. The product’s blend of science-backed wellness benefits, sleek design, and user-friendly interface resonated with both individual consumers and wellness professionals. Since transitioning to Indiegogo InDemand, blissol has continued to gain traction, drawing new customers even after the initial campaign’s close.

Product Innovation and Technology

blissol represents LEESOL’s next generation of accessible wellness technology. By simplifying and refining the advanced technology used in its earlier products, LEESOL has created a device that combines improved durability, portability, and ease of use — making it suitable for daily routines at home or in professional settings. The device is designed to support relaxation, focus, and improved overall well-being, helping users experience measurable effects with regular use.

Production Timeline and Delivery

Mass production is scheduled to begin in October 2025, with the first wave of shipments set for mid-October. LEESOL has invested in upgraded manufacturing processes and rigorous quality control systems to ensure a seamless rollout and timely delivery to all backers and customers. The company has also strengthened its supply chain to support ongoing demand after the initial backer shipments are fulfilled.

Accelerating U.S. Market Entry

With the product’s development and production milestones on track, LEESOL is preparing to accelerate its expansion into the U.S. market. Through a strategic partnership with Altosbiz, a leading cross-border business development and crowdfunding consultancy, LEESOL plans a comprehensive entry into the U.S. healthcare sector. This collaboration will leverage Altosbiz’s expertise in U.S. regulatory navigation, crowdfunding marketing, and distribution partnerships to position blissol not only as a consumer wellness device but also as a potential tool for healthcare professionals and wellness centers.

“Our success on Kickstarter and continued momentum on Indiegogo InDemand demonstrate that there is strong, global demand for blissol,” said Julie Yoon, CSO (Chief Strategy Officer). “We’re proud to deliver our first products to backers on schedule and to begin the next stage of our journey: introducing blissol to the U.S. healthcare market in partnership with Altosbiz.”

Looking Ahead

As LEESOL scales production and begins shipping to backers, the company is also exploring opportunities to collaborate with wellness clinics, corporate wellness programs, and healthcare providers in the U.S. and beyond. By combining its technological expertise with Altosbiz’s market know-how, LEESOL aims to establish blissol as a trusted name in wellness technology and to build a sustainable international growth platform.

For more information about blissol or to support the ongoing campaign, please visit

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/blissol-a-wearable-for-true-meditation#/

About LEESOL

LEESOL is a Seoul-based wellness technology company committed to creating accessible, science-driven solutions for everyday health. Building on years of research and successful crowdfunding campaigns, LEESOL develops innovative products that help people worldwide improve their well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

