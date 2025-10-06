Latin Grammy Winner Pedro Giraudo Brings His Quartet To Winston Salem

The Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet opens Sights & Sounds on Saturdays at NCMA Winston-Salem at 2pm on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The Latin Grammy-winning Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet opens the Sights & Sounds on Saturdays Series at NCMA WInston-Salem on Saturday, October 25 at 2pm. The Latin Grammy-winning Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet opens the Sights & Sounds on Saturdays Series at NCMA WInston-Salem on Saturday, October 25 at 2pm.

Intimate indoor concert at NCMA Winston-Salem—Sights & Sounds on Saturdays, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, 2:00 p.m., McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium.

His arrangements have the ducking countermelodies and cross talk of a Bob Brookmeyer chart, and the feisty footwork of Astor Piazzolla’s up-tempo tunes.—” — Giovanni Russonello, The New York Times.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latin GRAMMYWinner Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet Brings Buenos Aires to NCMA Winston-Salem — Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium)NCMA Winston-Salem and Chamber Music Raleigh present the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet in an indoors, intimate concert on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the museum’s McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium (750 Marguerite Dr.). Part of the museum’s Sights & Sounds on Saturdays series, the performance features the celebrated bassist-composer and his ensemble, a leading voice in contemporary tango. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; reserved seating.Led by Pedro Giraudo, a Latin GRAMMY Award winner for Best Tango Album (2018) with his album Vigor Tanguero, the quartet blends the elegance of classic tango with the vitality of new compositions—bringing the pulse of Buenos Aires to the Triad. Giraudo, originally from Córdoba, Argentina and now New York–based, has earned international acclaim for his sophisticated writing and commanding bass playing.Giraudo, a native of Córdoba, Argentina, has been a pivotal force in the evolution of tango—bringing fresh perspectives while honoring the genre’s deep-rooted traditions. His collaborations with luminaries such as Rubén Blades, Paquito D’Rivera, and the New York Philharmonic underscore his versatility and commitment to musical excellence. The quartet features a lineup of virtuosos: violinist Nick Danielson (Assistant Concertmaster, New York City Ballet Orchestra); bandoneónist Rodolfo Zanetti, celebrated for his emotive performances; and pianist Ahmed Alom, a prodigious talent recognized for dynamic interpretations. Together, they deliver performances that are both passionate and precise, transporting audiences through the evocative landscapes of tango.A dynamic force on the international scene, Giraudo has carved a singular path as performer and composer, with works commissioned and performed by top-tier ensembles including the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and Arturo O’Farrill’s Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, where he served as musical director and bassist for over a decade. His original compositions—renowned for cinematic scope, emotional intensity, and rhythmic complexity—reflect a deep command of tango, folklore, and classical traditions, affirming him as a standout voice in contemporary tango and a compelling storyteller through sound.The McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium—a comfortable, near-300–seat hall inside NCMA Winston-Salem (formerly SECCA)—offers superb sightlines and close-up acoustics ideal for chamber ensembles and small jazz/tango groups. Audiences can expect an engaging, indoor listening experience that matches the ensemble’s expressive range, from sultry milongas to rhythmically charged nuevo-tango.Event DetailsWhat: Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet — Sights & Sounds on SaturdaysWhen: Saturday, October 25, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. (doors 1:30 p.m.)Where: McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, NCMA Winston-Salem (formerly SECCA), 750 Marguerite Dr., Winston-SalemSeating: ReservedPresented by: NCMA Winston-Salem, Chamber Music Raleigh & Collegiate Capital Management Tickets and additional information are available on the museum's event calendar or at ChamberMusicRaleigh.org Capacity is limited; advance purchase is recommended. You can call the box office at 919.821.2030For press inquiries and media assets, please contact Chamber Music Raleigh or NCMA Winston-Salem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.